Tipperary champs Drom Inch all set to face Kerry representatives in Munster semi-final

Tipperary champions Drom-Inch face a formidable task when they entertain Kerry champions Na Gaeil(Tralee) in the Munster intermediate football semi-final at Templetuohy this Sunday.



The toss of a coin gave Drom-Inch a home venue and they will be hoping that their good fortune continues when Na Gaeil come to Templetuohy, chosen as the venue because of its enclosed pitch.



Being rank outsiders for this contest will not trouble Miceal Butler’s charges as that is a situation they have grown accustomed to over a campaign which saw them lose their opening game in Tipp to Galtee Rovers, but who are now on a six game unbeaten run that has seen them take some significant scalps on the way.



Their county final win over a Grangemockler-Ballyneale underlined the progress they have made and they endorsed that with another emphatic win over Waterford’s Portlaw in the Munster quarter-final. However, Na Gaeil present the greatest challenge to date, the Tralee side beating Beaufort in the Kerry final despite the absence of some key players due to Covid.



Drom-Inch credentials are impressive. Just a few years back in the intermediate grade after a successful spell at senior level during which they ran Loughmore-Castleiney close in the Mid final, they have regained their senior status this year and boast a wealth of talent. Emmet Moloney is a current Tipperary senior player while David Butler figured with the county a few seasons back. Colm Kinane and Jimmy Mullen have worn the county jersey at underage level and in Robbie Long, the Purcell brothers, the Campions, Hassetts, John Ryan and county hurler Seamie Callanan they have players that would hold their own at senior level.



Manager Miceal Butler was a member of the club side that won the county title in 2014, their second success at this level following a 1975 triumph. He welcomed the club’s decision to “go for” both hurling and football this year, particularly with Emmett Moloney on the county team, and said that they had only one training session before their opening game in Tipp in which they lost to Galtee Rovers. “We were doing a big on the side up till then but after we beat Cashel and the hurlers got knocked out, we were able to do a lot more”, Miceal said.



The benefit of that led to wins over Fr Sheehy’s, Golden-Kilfeacle and Fethard in the semi-final before accounting for last year’s beaten finalists Grangemockler-Ballyneale in the final. Portlaw, the Waterford champions were comprehensively beaten in the Munster quarter-final two weeks ago setting up the mouth watering tryst with the Kingdom reps.



Miceal Butler is happy with his charges. “We are on a nice run. The games have suited us. Grangemocker were a young team but we were physically stronger and then against Portlaw, they were missing some players because of illness, so things have been going our way.



Miceal watched the Kerry final on line and was impressed with Sunday’s opponents. “They are a big, strong team with lots of football. They have some very fine players and while people looking in from the outside will make Na Gaeil strong favourites, we are in the semi-final on merit. We earned the right to be here and we are looking forward to the challenge”, he added.



The manager is hoping that he will have all his players available. Emmett Moloney came off in the second half against Portlaw with an ankle injury but he has trained since and expects to be fit. His brother Jamie lasted only two minutes against Portlaw because of a hamstring problem. He has been having treatment for the injury and is optimistic he will be able to play.



The club’s ladies have been setting the bar high with their camogie exploits and now the footballers are hoping to follow suit. A huge task faces them but with confidence running high, they will not be over-awed by the opposition and are hoping to cause an upset.