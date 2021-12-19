Heroic Drom-Inch bow out of Munster club championship

Na Gaeil(Tralee) 1-10

Drom-Inch 0-9



Drom-Inch’s Munster intermediate football championship journey ended in dismay at Templetuohy on Sunday last where, despite a heroic effort, they bowed out at the semi-final stage to Kerry champions, Na Gaeil in an exciting and hard-fought semi-final that could well have gone the way of the Tipp title-holders.



Given little chance by most pundits, Drom-Inch really rattled their much-vaunted opponents and they could well have been celebrating on Sunday night but for two goal chances that yielded nothing in the last quarter when the match was balanced on a knife edge.



With Na Gaeil leading 0-10 to 0-7 after 50 minutes a slick Drom move set Jack Lillis up but his blast for a goal was brilliantly saved by the Kerry goalie Devon Burns, a match winning save if ever there was one.



To add to Drom’s dismay, three minutes later, the Kerry side punished an error on a Drom kick-out, presenting Darragh Carmody with a golden opportunity, and he gave Shane Hassett no chance with his shot to put his side in a commanding position, 1-10 to 0-7 with seven minutes to go.



But Drom were not finished yet and in the 58th minute Jack Lillis again got through but was unable to apply the finishing touch. What a goal from either chance would have done for Drom is anybody’s guess but they finished on a high note, with two points, and had their opponents pinned down as the eight minutes injury time ticked away.



It wasn’t to be however, but setting their disappointment aside, Drom-Inch can reflect on a hugely successful year that saw them regain their senior status, and given the quality of the opposition in this encounter, and how they coped with it, they should have no fears on their return to senior ranks.



Drom fielded without David Collins who was returning from a holiday in Dubai but arrived too late for the start. He did come on in the second half and made an impact and his replacement Stevie Nolan put in a very solid shift, linking up well with colleagues who were very comfortable on the ball, and very patient in their build-ups.



Na Gaeil started well and had the better of the opening quarter, moving 0-4 to 0-2 clear by the water break but Drom settled into the game in the second quarter and Jimmy Mullen’s accuracy from frees, added to points from Podge Campion and Jamie Moloney saw them only one point behind at half-time, 0-5 to 0-6, and very obviously relishing the challenge.



Na Gaeil lost Fergal Barry to a black card in the second quarter but he returned before half-time. Yet it was Drom who dominated the early stages of the third quarter and after Jimmy Mullen levelled for them Podge Campion nudged them 0-7 to 0-6 ahead after 37 minutes. Things were looking good for the Mid lads but Na Gaeil hit two points in the 45th and 46th minutes to regain the lead(0-8 to 0-7) at the second water break.



It was all to play for facing into the last quarter with Na Gaeil going three clear in four minutes before Jack Lillis was denied a goal by the Kerry keeper. Three minutes later, at the other end, Na Gaeil won possession cheaply and Darragh Carmody netted with aplomb to give them a 1-10 to 0-7 advantage with time on their side. It was a match deciding few minutes.

Drom did not wilt however, and after Jack Lillis was unfortunate with a second goal chance, they added points from David Collins and Jimmy Mullen but time was against them as they bowed out, gallant in defeat.





