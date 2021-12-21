Search

21 Dec 2021

Find out the winner of €10,000 in Carrick Swan GAA Club's Christmas Draw

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan Club’s U21 hurlers were due to play Mullinahone in the South U21 A hurling semi-final on Sunday but dense fog meant the game had to be postponed just before throw-in. This game will be played at Anner Park, Cloneen at 12 noon on St Stephen’s Day.
All in the club congratulate newlyweds Kevin Lanigan and Helena Walsh, who tied the knot last weekend. Helena is the club’s junior camogie captain while Kevin is a member of the senior hurling team. The club wishes the couple a lifetime full of happiness together.
The club also congratulates Nicola Murphy, Clairin, who was the €10,000 winner in the 12 Days of Christmas Draw. Congratulations also to the other prize winners over the course of the draw. The club thanks all who generously supported the draw and looks forward to their support for the 2022 draw, which will be launched in the coming months.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 14,15,16,24. The jackpot was €11,500 and there was no winner. Four players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €11,500 jackpot. They won €50 each. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €11,750.
Finally, the Swan club wishes all its friends, members and supporters a very happy Christmas and a prosperous 2022 and looks forward to seeing its teams back on the pitches early in the New Year.

