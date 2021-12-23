Change of date for Tipperary minor football semi-final

Fethard’s Jack Quinlan gets away from Golden Kilfeacle’s Jack Bergin during Saturday’s county minor (U17) B football championship semi-final in Golden. Picture: Michael Boland
The county minor B football championship semi-final between Cahir and Galtee Rovers will now be played next Wednesday, December 29 at 7pm in Golden.
Seanie Peters will be the referee.
The match was originally scheduled for next Monday.
The A and B finals will be played on Sunday January 2.
Cahir or Galtee Rovers will play Golden Kilfeacle in the B final at 1pm on Sunday January 2, at a venue to be confirmed.
Clonmel Commercials will face Durlas Óg in the A final at 2pm in Dundrum on Sunday January 2.
The referee is Fergal Horgan.
Extra time will be played in all games if necessary and there will be a winner on the day.
The admission at all three games is €10 per adult and €5 for senior citizens or students. Under 16s enter free of charge.
Fethard’s Jack Quinlan gets away from Golden Kilfeacle’s Jack Bergin during Saturday’s county minor (U17) B football championship semi-final in Golden. Picture: Michael Boland
The top reasons for breakdowns in the last 12 months were car battery issues, followed by problems with wheels and tyres and faults with engine mechanics
“The book generated an incredible response from every county in Ireland, as well as from the Irish abroad,” says author and journalist PJ Cunningham
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.