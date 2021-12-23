Search

23 Dec 2021

Moycarkey Borris GAA virtual fundraiser

Tipperary SHC: Moycarkey-Borris survive JK Bracken’s onslaught to reach Séamus Ó Riain Cup final

Moycarkey Borris GAA club virtual fundraiser on Jan 1 and 2nd

The virtual walk takes place on Jan 1st and 2nd

The Moycarkey Borris ladies club are doing their virtual Walk on January 1st and 2nd.

They are hoping all the girls and their families will come out and support our annual event.

Captains are Marianne Murphy, Maria Kinane, Kitty O Brien, Catherine Maher, Siobhán Sheridan, Billy Lanigan, Tricia Ralph, Nessa Johnson, Jade Beason, Michelle Lee, Brian Hogan. If anyone wants to join a team or get involved you can contact any of the captains. Looking forward to your continued support.

Under 21A Championship
Congratulations to the under 21 team who survived a hard fought battle against Moyne Templetouhy Saturday afternoon in littleton. They now await the winners of Drom and Holycross which is being played on Stephans day.

Ladies football and camoige club
Congratulations to the Moycarkey Borris Minor camóige team who defeated Fethard in the county semi on Sunday morning in littleton. They now play Shannon Rovers in the county final on 3rd January.

Finally on behalf of the club we would like to wish our players, supporters, parents and officers from Moycarkey gaa and ladies club a very happy Christmas and healthy new year.

