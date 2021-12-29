Arravale Rovers members come out in force to support Tipperary Town cancer care centre

On St Stephen's Day members of Arravale Rovers held a festive club 7 aside "tournament" at Sean Treacy Park, in aid of the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town.
The standard of play left a good deal to be desired but the craic was 90!
All at Circle of Friends Cancer Care greatly appreciated the kind gesture of all involved.
