30 Dec 2021

West Tipperary u21 hurling title awarded to Cappawhite Gaels

West u21 A title awarded to Cappawhite Gaels despite Covid 19 plea from Cashel King Cormacs

Noel Dundon

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The Boards CCC has dismissed Cashel King Cormac's plea for the game to be put back again due to Covid

Cashel King Cormacs GAA club in west Tipperary have expressed their huge disappointment at the awarding of the west Tipperary u21 A hurling final to Cappawhite Gaels following a bout of Covid 19 in their ranks which reduced the panel to just 10 available players.

The final was due to have been played a few weeks ago, but was postponed and re-fixed for St Stephen's Day. However, the second date was also missed before the west Board's CCC awarded the game to Cappawhite Gaels, following a meeting this week.

And Cashel King Cormacs have issued a statement expressing their disappointment at the decision.

