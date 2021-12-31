Happy Hampers and Happy New Year from Cahir Park Golf Club

Dressed for Christmas, Lisa Blackett happily accepts her Christmas hamper from Cahir Park Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.
Happy New Year
May 2022 bring favorable weather, great golfing conditions, superb results for club and most important, good health, prosperity and happiness for all our Members, their Families and our Sponsors.
Ladies Golf
Chris finishes year with success
Congratulations to Chris Noonan who won final Stableford competition of the Year. Playing off H/C 18, Chris returned fantastic 28 points over 12 Holes.
Latest competition
From December 24 to last Sunday, January 2, 2022, the ladies were playing the ongoing 12 Hole S/F Competition. Full results next week.
Men's Golf
Santa came early win for Gerry
From Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24 we held a 12 hole open singles stableford competition. Gerry Rodgers came out on top with 31 points playing off 25 and second place went to Paul Murray with 27 points (count back) playing off 16.
Joan Kelly was obviously delighted with the Christmas hamper she won at Cahir Park Golf Club. She was all smiles accepting the prize from Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.
Dressed for Christmas, Lisa Blackett happily accepts her Christmas hamper from Cahir Park Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.
