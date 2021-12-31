Search

31 Dec 2021

Happy Hampers and Happy New Year from Cahir Park Golf Club

Happy Hampers and Happy New Year from Cahir Park Golf Club

Dressed for Christmas, Lisa Blackett happily accepts her Christmas hamper from Cahir Park Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Happy New Year
May 2022 bring favorable weather, great golfing conditions, superb results for club and most important, good health, prosperity and happiness for all our Members, their Families and our Sponsors.
Ladies Golf
Chris finishes year with success
Congratulations to Chris Noonan who won final Stableford competition of the Year. Playing off H/C 18, Chris returned fantastic 28 points over 12 Holes.
Latest competition
From December 24 to last Sunday, January 2, 2022, the ladies were playing the ongoing 12 Hole S/F Competition. Full results next week.
Men's Golf
Santa came early win for Gerry
From Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24 we held a 12 hole open singles stableford competition. Gerry Rodgers came out on top with 31 points playing off 25 and second place went to Paul Murray with 27 points (count back) playing off 16.

Joan Kelly was obviously delighted with the Christmas hamper she won at Cahir Park Golf Club. She was all smiles accepting the prize from Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media