Moycarkey Borris bridge 35 year gap to claim mid u21 A hurling title

Moycarkey Borris 1-25

Drom-Inch 1-16

From gun to tape, Moycarkey Borris were by far the better side in the Donal and Rose Young mid Tipperary u21 A hurling final at Boherlahan this afternoon as they swept aside Drom-Inch in most impressive fashion.

Without doubt the victors set out their stall from the very outset and they built a very strong platform when they were wind assisted to race into a considerable lead - a lead which they worked so hard to protect when the second half turned over and when Drom-Inch then had the elments blowing directly in their favour.

Moycarkey Borris' lead stood at 0-9 to 0-4 at the first half water break, with Jack Lillis having had three for Drom-Inch to go along with a Darragh Kennedy free.

The victorious Moycarkey Borris team pictured after their famous victory

But, Max Hackett was beginning to hurl up a storm for Moycarkey Borris and he would grab an 18th minute goal and two points in the first half as the gap at the break grew to 1-14 to 0-5. Kyle Shelly had five points for Moycarkey Borris, while his brother Rhys shot two long range efforts also from placed balls, to go along with Tom Ryan, Joe Maher and Jack Fallon (2) points to build up that sizeable fillip as the break arrived.

Drom-Inch knew they had the elements behind them, but they also knew they had to up the ante. They were not playing with fluency and would need to rectify this if they were to get back into the game. Of course, Moycarkey Borris played a big part in this and they were not for letting up on this aspect of their approach to the game - they worked so hard all over the field and overturned Drom -Inch as a result.

Moycarkey Borris had four of the first five scores of the second half and that put any major ideas of recovery out of the minds of Drom-Inch - the influential Joe Maher hit a brace and one apiece from Max Hackett and Kyle Shelly left the gap at a whopping fifteen points.

Granted Drom-Inch hit five in succession in their best spell to give them some splink of hope, but by the second half water break, the deficit stood at 1-20 to 0-11.

Drom-Inch managed to get the gap down to nine points with five minutes of normal time to go through pointed frees from Darragh Kennedy, but Kyle Shelly, Max Hackett and Jack Fallon had further points to seal the famous win, eventhough Ben Stapleton had a late goal to arrest the scoreboard somewhat.

A fine victory this was for Moycarkey Borris and one they celebrated with great gusto - bridging a thirty five year gap is no mean feat. And, their journey is not over yet - can they go further and claim the u21 title for the first time ever?

Drom-Inch - perhaps feeling the exertions of extra time victories in their previous rounds against both Sarsfields and Holycross Ballychaill - will be disappointed not to have performed at their best in this game, but they will readily acknowledge that their opponents were well deserving of their victory on the day.