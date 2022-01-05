Tickets now available for county Tipperary U21 hurling matches

Action from the south Tipperary U21 A hurling championship final between Mullinahone and St Mary's. Mullinahone won by 5 points and will play Cappawhite Gaels in Sunday's county semi-final in Golden
Tickets are now available for this weekend's FBD Insurance county U21 hurling championship matches.
In the county B final Clonoulty Rossmore play Portroe on Sunday January 9 at 1.30pm in Templederry.
In the A semi-finals, meanwhile, Cappawhite Gaels take on Mullinahone on Sunday January 9 at 1.30pm in Golden, while
Kildangan face Moycarkey Borris, also on Sunday, at 1.30pm in Borrisoleigh.
All tickets are on sale online for €10 and are available via the tickets section of the Tipperary GAA website - https://embed.futureticketing. ie/c/tipperary-gaa/
All under 16s will be admitted free.
Tipp looking to the Premiership to become the premier county again
Des Ryan and Liam Hennessy of Setanta bring huge experience to the Tipp set-up
The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently.
