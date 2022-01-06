Annual Templetuohy Coursing Festival set for this weekend

Excitement is mounting in the village of Templetuohy as the annual Coursing Festival approaches once more and it is especially heightened given last years fixture was lost due to the Covid lockdown



A large crowd is expected to descend on the Clubs field in Longorchard just out the Johnstown Road from the village.

The feature event of the meeting will be the highly prestigious Premier Cup for All-Aged Greyhounds and as you would expect with 21 Champion Stakes qualifying points on offer and a €4000 to the winner prize pot on offer this event has attracted a really top class entry to take part. Indeed this event is likely to be the only 32 runner All-Aged event of the season across the whole country and is a strong indication of Templetuohy’s position in the Coursing world as truly one of the “premier” meetings ran under Irish Coursing Club rules.



The Premier Cup came into existence at the Templetuohy fixture as a 32 Runner Nominator All-Aged event in 1971 and last year would have of course marked the 50th Anniversary had Covid 19 not intervened to see the meeting cancelled for the first time in that 50 year stretch so this year in 2022 we will see the 50th running of the event and no doubt another really worthy addition to its illustrious Roll of Honour.



The likely favourites for the event are the last Derby winner to collect silverware in Powerstown Park, the tremendous Gerry Holian trained dog, Upper Hand and another superstar from that Derby (2020), the Kevin Barry trained Mad Mans Game. These two are the likely semi-finalists from the top half of the draw while in the bottom half there’s another highly fancied runner in the shape of older campaigner Wi Can There. This fellow has won lots of silverware in a storied career and while he’s trained in Roscrea by Noel Loughnane he adds an international dimension to the meeting as he’s owned by Swedish Coursing enthusiast Lars Wicander!



Others of huge interest in the bottom half of the draw are two bitches likely to feature strongly in the betting for the 2021 and 2022 Oaks in the shape of Shes Invincible and Touch of Rosie while the very fast Breska Life will have her supporters also. My idea of the 2nd semi final though should see Wi Can There meeting Shes Invincible and I’d fancy the Roscrea trained dog to fly the flag in the Premier for that well known Tipp sporting family the Loughnane’s. It could be an all Tipp final with the Micheal Flannery of Clerihan owned Mad Mans Game the outright tip for anyone looking to have a little wager on proceedings!

Due to last season being more or less cancelled due to Covid with only a third of the qualifiers completed, last seasons Derby and Oaks National finals didn’t take place as normal in Clonmel in early February and that means this years National Meeting will feature 2 Derbys and 2 Oaks showpiece events.

As a result the Clubs across the country have to run qualifying Trial Stakes for greyhounds born in both 2019 and 2020 and this means Templetuohy will have 4 Qualifying Trial Stakes on the card with 32 runners in each. As usual with Templetuohy coming at the end of the qualifying season there’s always a really high class entry into the Clubs Trial Stakes with lots of runners bringing top quality form to the famed Longorchard stretch in search of those coveted National Meeting tickets.

This year also Templetuohy are delighted to welcome the Tipperary and District club to join the meeting and incorporate their two Trial Stakes for 2019 whelped dogs and bitches into the card for the meeting and the card will be completed by the Everard Cup which is the always very hotly contested local Derby confined to greyhounds owned by working members of the Templetuohy club.



Coursing will start at 11 am on the Friday and Saturday as there’s a large program to get through and then on Sunday there will be a later 11.30am start. Club members Liam Kelly and Joe Egan will be Judge and Slipper respectively for the meeting and please remember to observe all Covid protocols and rules as advertised by the Club around the ground.



Unfortunately due to Covid also the Catering Committee of the Club won’t be able to offer their usual high class food and beverage service in the Club Tea Room under the Stand for this years meeting so while there will be a mobile shop selling sweets and the like patrons are reminded to bring their own provisions for this year with the earnest hope of normal service and life resuming next year!



Order of Running for Templetuohy Coursing Clubs Premier Cup Meeting (incorporating Tipperary & District)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 7th, 8th & 9th January



Judge: Liam Kelly

Slipper: Joe Egan



Start: 11am Friday & Saturday and 11.30am on Sunday



FRIDAY: Twice through Derby TS (2020 whelps), Oaks TS (2020 whelps) & Premier Cup



SATURDAY: Twice through Derby TS (2019 whelps) & Oaks TS (2019 whelps), once through Tipperary Reserve Derby TS (2019 whelps) and Tipperary Oaks TS (2019 whelps)



SUNDAY: Start with Working Members Stake and complete card.

To see the full draw for all Stakes at the meeting please visit; https://irishcoursingclub.ie /iccdraws/thedrawlists.php