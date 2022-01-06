Search

06 Jan 2022

Seven birdies in 12 holes wins Captains' Day Drive-In at Clonmel Golf Club

Peter Gaffney who showed the other three how to do it on the way to winning the Captains' Day Scramble at Clonmel Golf Club on New Year's Day.

Captain’s Drive In:
On New Year’s Day our traditional Captain’s Drive-In took place. Kian O’Reilly (Junior Captain), Maura Lyons (Lady Captain) and Ned Brophy (Men’s Captain) all acquitted themselves well despite a fair level of heckling from those looking on.
In the scramble that accompanied the drive-in the winning team of Adrian Johnson, Dermot O’Callaghan, Philip Quigley and Peter Gaffney shot an excellent score of 35.6 with 7 birdies in the 12 holes.

Close behind were Ollie Fitzpatrick, Liam Flynn, Colman Walsh and Fergal Condon on 36.1.
There was a good turnout of members for the drive-in ceremony and that leant to a really nice atmosphere.

