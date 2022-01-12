Search

12 Jan 2022

Tipperary Golf: Date announced for Ned Brophy's Captain's Prize at Clonmel

Clonmel Golf Club captain Ned Brophy (right) presenting a prize to Anthony O'Dwyer towards the end of last year. Ned's Captain's Prize Day is on Saturday, July 9. Book early to avoid disappointment.

KEY FIXTURES DATES
The fixtures committee are working on the year’s fixtures and we are now in a position to release some key dates.
The Vice Captain’s Prize (Donncha Doyle) will take place on Saturday, June 11.

The Captain’s Prize (Ned Brophy) will be played on Saturday, July 9.

The President’s Prize (Shay Bannon) scheduled for Saturday September 4.


MEN’S GOLF
Unfortunately, the first week of 2022 has seen weather that had paused golf and seen the course empty. With very wet underfoot conditions there was no choice for the grounds staff but to close the course. Hopefully, the weather and ground conditions improve enough very soon to allow a return to golf.

MAHER’S LONDIS CYP
This popular series in the opening weeks of the year will commence with a fourball betterball once the course opens.
Hopefully, this will commence during the week and weather allowing this first event will run until Friday January 21. The second event in this series will be a two-man champagne scramble.

CLUB LOTTO
Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results January 8, 2022
Numbers Drawn: 2, 3, 11, 18.
No Jackpot Winner. Four matched 3 numbers: Roger Cleary, John G. Kennedy, Gerry & Alison Sullivan, Noel Wall.
Jackpot €5,700 on 15th January.
Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note – all support is appreciated.
Vouchers available for all kinds of gifts and presents.

NEW MEMBERS 2021/2022
Membership year has been changed to: April 1 to March 31. If you are looking to join the club, please contact the office for details of rates.
New Members rate €400 from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last five years. Golf Ireland fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.


WEBSITE
Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.

