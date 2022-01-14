CK Streaming become official broadcast Partner for Tipperary Ladies Football on a 3 year deal

CK Streaming in association with Tipperary LGFA are delighted to announce a new partnership which will see Tipperary Ladies Football Club action broadcast exclusively live on CK Streaming's YouTube channel for the next three years.

After the success of 2021, when approximately 84 games were broadcast live and almost 500,000 people tuned into ladies football in The Premier County, the partnership will see even more games broadcast live up until 2024 and we see the profile of Ladies Football grow in Tipperary.

Speaking at the announcement, Tomás Matthews of CK Streaming said he was delighted with the response from clubs and viewers in 2021 and is looking forward to continuing a partnership that grew from strength to strength over the course of the last 12 months. Tomás said "the feedback we've received has been absolutely phenomenal and exceeded our wildest expectations and we're delighted to be the exclusive broadcast partner of Tipperary LGFA for the next three years. This deal shows our faith in Tipperary Football and we hope to give it even more exposure than in 2021 and help the sport grow in the county". Tipperary LGFA Chairman Michael Towey said "the deal is a huge boost for football in Tipperary."

Tipperary Senior Manager Peter Creedon said the partnership "will add to the overall development of Ladies Football in Tipperary" and as one of the top counties in the country "we need to drive that on".

As part of the announcement, Tipperary's new Senior captain Maria Curley spoke exclusively with CK Streaming on her appointment and the partnership. "I think it's absolutely huge for Tipp to have CK Streaming on board, when you see your own underage games being shown and the girls feel like superstars". On her appointment Maria said "she feels really honoured to have been chosen to lead such a great group of players" and "has big boots to fill when you look at the previous players" to lead the team "in Samantha Lambert and Aisling Moloney".

After dipping her toes into the role of co-commentator over the last 12 months Dearbhla Morrissey has joined the CK Streaming team on a full-time commentating role and is excited about the year ahead. "I'm delighted to be a part of the team again this year and really looking forward to the 2022 championships".