18 Jan 2022

Clonmel High School hopeful of causing an upset in Munster Schools Junior Cup

Clonmel High School hopeful of causing an upset in Munster Schools Junior Cup tie at Musgrave Park

The Clonmel High School U/16 panel who will play Bandon Grammar School in the Munster Schools Junior Cup competition at Musgrave Park, Cork on Wednesday, January 19)

Clonmel High School U16 rugby team will play Bandon Grammar School in the first round of the Munster Schools Junior Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork, next week. The game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 but due to a Covid report in the Bandon school the game had to be postponed.

The Clonmel school had qualified as the best B school after defeating Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig and Villiers School of Limerick.
This is second time the High School has qualified for the Junior Cup, having previously played in the prestigious competition in 2019.
Captained by Luke Slattery, the High School have developed into a strong and cohesive team since the resumption of rugby in the High School last September. Their west Cork opponents will prove tough opponents who have been playing at A grade for the past number of years.
Yet High School coaches Joe Sheehan and Brendan Mullan are hopeful that their charges can cause an upset this year.

