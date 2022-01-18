Colm Bonner names Tipp hurling panel for the Allianz Hurling League

‘Bonner’ Maher is back in the Tipp squad ahead of the Allianz NHL
Patrick Maher returns to the fold after two serious injuries
Ahead of the upcoming Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Colm Bonnar has announced his panel.
There is no up-date yet on who will skipper the team but county champions Loughmore Castleiney do have four players in the squad, including the three McGrath brothers and John Meagher.
Thurles Sarsfields, defeated finalists have four players in the squad also - the Maher brothers, Padraic and Ronan, alongside Conor Stakelum and Denis Maher, who makes a return to the squad after a long absence.
Also back in the squad is Lorrha Dorrha man Patrick 'Bonner' Maher who has missed out on almost two seasons through injury.
Tipperary play their first league game against Laois in Portlaoise on Saurday february 5th at 6:00pm.
The panel members are:
Barry Hogan Kiladangan
Brian Hogan Lorrha Dorrha
Craig Morgan Kilruane MacDonaghs
Brian McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
Cathal Barrett Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields
Robert Byrne Portroe
Paddy Cadell JK Brackens
Barry Heffernan Nenagh Eire Óg
Dillon Quirke Clonoulty Rossmore
James Quigley Kiladangan
Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore
John Meagher Loughmore-Castleiney
Seamus Kennedy St Marys
Dan McCormack Borris-Ileigh
Alan Flynn Kiladangan
Cian Darcy Kilruane MacDonaghs
Conor Bowe Moyne-Templetuohy
John McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha
Ger Browne Cashel King Cormacs
Mark Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash
Michael Breen Ballina
Noel McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
Padraic Maher Thurles Sarsfields
Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields
Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Óg
Gearoid O'Connor Moyne-Templetuohy
Dillon Walsh Ballingarry
Denis Maher Thurles Sarsfields
Jason Forde Silvermines
Paul Flynn Kiladangan
Seamus Callanan Drom & Inch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.