22 Jan 2022

Showjumping success for Tipperary's Shane Breen in the United Arab Emirates

Cashel rider teams up with Z7 Ipswich in Abu Dhabi win

Shane Breen

Shane Breen won the first five-star international showjumping grand prix of 2022

Sports Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Tipperary's Shane Breen and the 14-year-old gelding Z7 Ipswich won the President of the UAE Showjumping Cup Grand Prix at the President of the UAE Showjumping Cup in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

Nine of the 36 horse and rider combinations in the grand prix moved on to round two of the competition, which was the first five-star international showjumping grand prix of the year.

Against the clock, Breen was the fastest of the riders who managed to produce a double clear round, clocking a time of 38.68 seconds.

"Ipswich is 14 now and he has gone from strength to strength, I'm very fortunate to have him," Breen told World of Showjumping.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday's Nations Cup, I think Ireland has a realistic chance of picking up a win," the 47-year-old Cashel rider added.

