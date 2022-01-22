Showjumping success for Tipperary's Shane Breen in the United Arab Emirates

Shane Breen won the first five-star international showjumping grand prix of 2022
Tipperary's Shane Breen and the 14-year-old gelding Z7 Ipswich won the President of the UAE Showjumping Cup Grand Prix at the President of the UAE Showjumping Cup in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.
Nine of the 36 horse and rider combinations in the grand prix moved on to round two of the competition, which was the first five-star international showjumping grand prix of the year.
Against the clock, Breen was the fastest of the riders who managed to produce a double clear round, clocking a time of 38.68 seconds.
"Ipswich is 14 now and he has gone from strength to strength, I'm very fortunate to have him," Breen told World of Showjumping.
"I'm looking forward to Sunday's Nations Cup, I think Ireland has a realistic chance of picking up a win," the 47-year-old Cashel rider added.
FIT SQUAD…holding water bottles received as part of a fruit-‘n-fitness reward presented to them by organisers Fyffes, pupils from C.B.S Primary School Nenagh celebrate their success in being recognis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.