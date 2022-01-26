Tipperary hurler Mark Kehoe one of the sports stars of the future to receive UCC scholarship

Above: Celebrating the launch of the 2021/22 UCC Sports Scholarship programme are Meg Ryan (gymnastics), Rob Hedderman (rugby), Mark Kehoe (hurling), Elva Kerr (hockey), Jack O'Sullivan (soccer) and Kelly Ann Hogan (Gaelic football).

Some of Ireland’s most promising emerging athletes have been rewarded for their excellence with a Sports Scholarship at University College Cork (UCC).

UCC has announced that a total of 75 athletes have been selected for the 2021/22 UCC Sports Scholarship programme, with a further 20 students rewarded under UCC’s Sports Performance and Development programmes.

They include Kilsheelan Kilcash and Tipperary hurler Mark Kehoe and Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford footballer Kelly Ann Hogan.

Athletes from across the country have been recognised, with scholarships awarded to students excelling in athletics, basketball, boxing, camogie, canoeing, Gaelic football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, hurling, judo, kickboxing, rowing, rugby, soccer, swimming and water polo, and table tennis.

These athletes have been selected following a detailed assessment of their sporting track record and development potential, and they will qualify for additional performance support and services.

Aside from the financial support, UCC Sport athletes benefit from the support provided by the university’s club coaches and specialist staff in the area of sports science and conditioning, nutrition, sports medicine, sports physiology and sports analysis.

UCC Sport recognises and thanks key sponsors who contribute to the programme – Bank of Ireland, MJ Dowling, the family of the late Moss Keane and the family of the late Jason Foley.