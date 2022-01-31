Fleming speedster is Rising sprint star at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Having registered his second race win in a first visit to Thurles Greyhound Stadium in early December, the Fleming Family Syndicate’s Rising Castle (Zero Ten-Satin Jessie) made his return to the Premier on Saturday and confirming rich potential as a sprinting star, scorched his way to a third career victory when a dominant winner of the featured RCETS SS0 330.



Leaving a big impression in his previous Thurles score, the Ballyduff raider supplemented that 17.80 (-10) win when chalking a third victory at Shelbourne Park soon after but Saturday’s performance represented a further step forward when posting a stunning time of 17.59 (-10) in a dominant display.



An imposing presence, the lightly raced June 2019 whelp stands 83lbs but admirably adept at trap rise, was back to his best breaking form from trap 2 and quickest to reach full stride, immediately began to draw clear throughout the initial exchanges.

Again, thoroughly impressing with his exceptional early dash, the Fleming speedster eased clear to a strong three length lead over Cabra Sonic approaching the first bend and extending while turning, maintained a powerful gallop to the home stretch. Never coming under serious threat, Rising Castle struck the line with five and a half lengths in hand of the running-on Epic Boy in that wonderful time of 17.59 (-10).



The highest graded contest over the standard 525 yards on Saturday came at A2 level and returning from a near four-month absence, Kim Taylor’s Breathtaking (Good News-Ballymac Abigal) led throughout a wonderful comeback victory.



A high-quality affair, the April 2018 whelp broke smartly from trap 3 and displaying much the best early speed, readily established a strong one-length lead on the run to the opening turn. Pursued to the backstraight by Abigails Power, the Taylor pacesetter had stretched to three lengths but would find that advancing rival ranging to within a half-length before bravely shutting the door when sweeping the third turn.



A gallant runner-up, Abigails Power renewed his effort in the home stretch when only going down by a length but retaining ample resolve in her fifth career win, Breathtaking was full value for victory in a fast 29.28 (-30).



A late starter while commencing his career with debut defeat at Clonmel at the beginning of January, Denis Fogarty & Tony McCormack’s Totos Day (Tarsna Havana-Emmas Fancy) displayed the benefits of that debut experience when getting off the mark at the second attempt while next best over the standard distance in Saturday’s A5 525.



Breaking well from trap 3, the October 2019 whelp immediately seized command of the inside rail and defending a narrow lead to the opening bend, extended on the run to the backstraight when pursued by Flattenthecurve. Thoroughly impressive when displaying a powerful galloping gait on the run to the closing bends, the Templemore charge drew readily clear with the race as good as settled at the third bend and though Live Jewel stayed strongly to claim second, Totos Day was a comfortable five length winner in a smart 29.47 (-30).



Lady Mike and canny Conor go back-to-back

A brace of Saturday winners set up hattrick bids for their next outings and first to register a quickfire double was the Toomevara Six Syndicate’s Toomevarabigmike (Tyrur Big Mike-Newquay Delight) as the February 2019 whelp just about led throughout her A2 570 event.



Successful when staying stoutly over shorter at Limerick last time out, the Michael Delaney girl predictably relished the extended four bend trip and once securing a tight first bend lead ahead of a packing field with bumping for all, the strong runner drew clear for a four and a half length verdict over Tullovin Flower in 32.30 (-30).



Proving wonderfully consistent of late, the concluding A3 525 saw Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) back-up his latest A4 score when ably handling a small rise while once again prevailing in a tight finish.



Breaking very smartly from trap 3, he immediately took command on the run to the corner but would cede a narrow lead to the advancing Errill Cindy when reaching the backstraight. Responding in game fashion passing halfway, the John Byrne trained winner again struck the front and shutting the door on that rival at the third bend, found a new challenger as Firminos Ruby rushed up on the inside to vie for the lead.



In no mood to surrender his opportunity however, Knockalton Conor gamely asserted once again approaching the home-straight and fending off the persistent attentions of Firminos Ruby, posted 29.66 (-30) in a half-length verdict.



Next best when claiming the opening A6 525 on Saturday, there was scarcely a more deserving winner in the early part of the new season than Sue O’Neill’s Heavens Dollar (Droopys Cain-Heavens Lilly) who left a quartet of runner-up finishes behind when finally securing his second career victory.



Entering an ideal trap 1 as a reserve runner, the June 2019 whelp defended his inside line against Cabra Puma before reaching the backstraight with a one length advantage. Repelling the strong finish of Bogger Buck by a length thereafter, Heavens Dollar posted 28.93 (-30) in an overdue success.



Amongst the remaining winners on the night there was a double for trainer Paraic Campion when firstly, William Lawlor’s Ballysloe Spark (Magical Bale-Goldmine Lily) dominated in his debut appearance, leading throughout the ON3 525 for a seven-length verdict over Cloneen Wildcat in 30.33 (-30).



The Campion double was completed in the later A4 525 when Stephen & Chris O’Grady’s Brooklyn Girl (Cloran Paddy-Coolavanny Park) recovered from a poor start while sneaking past bumping rivals to strike the front off the second bend. Staying stoutly, she secured an eighth career win with three lengths to spare over Code Hill in 30.09 (-30).



Rounding out the night’s winners, Liam O’Riordan’s Kennedypark Lass (Secreto-Beannacht Marie) doubled her win tally when gamely regaining the lead in the closing stages of the A8 525 for a thrilling shorthead verdict over Kittys Spirit in 30.03 (-30) before Dick Fitzgerald’s Ranchers Gin Gee (Bull Run Bolt-Ranchers Queen) secured maiden victory in the later A4 525. A bumpy affair with repeated bumping for all throughout, the January 2020 youngster gamely battled his way to a three-length verdict over Borna Snapper in 30.39 (-30).



Top Dog

The second Thurles sprint victory of Rising Castle (Zero Ten-Satin Jessie) was a stunning performance from the very top drawer when dominating Saturday’s SS0 330 in a brilliant 17.59 (-10).



Best Bitch

Breathtaking (Good News-Ballymac Abigal) presented in sparkling form following her near four-month absence when accounting for a host of highly respected rivals in her A2 525 victory, posting a smart 29.28 (-30).



One To Watch

Returning from a short absence for Saturday’s A2 525, Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lulu) caught the eye throughout his one length defeat to Breathtaking without clear passage and will hold obvious claims in the same grade next time.