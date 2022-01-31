Tipperary's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe stars for Irish sevens rugby team in Spain

Tipperary player Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was on the Irish women's rugby team that won silver at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Seville.

Ireland looked on course for a historic victory when they led Australia 12-0 in the first appearance in the final.

However an Australian team that had already won two tournaments this season hit back strongly to secure the victory on a 17-12 scoreline.

Ireland led 12-5 with two minutes remaining but conceded two tries, the second of which came in injury-time at the end of the game.

Ireland’s run to their second-ever cup semi-final was the story of day two in the women’s event, and the dream run didn’t end there as they ran riot in an outstanding 29-0 semi-final win over England.

Tipperary Town woman Murphy Crowe continued her superb recent form with two tries, one either side of a Lucy Mulhall score, as Ireland went in 15-0 up at the break, before maintaining their domination in the second half.

Ireland also beat Poland (14-10), Brazil (29-12), Russia (21-14) and Canada en route to the final.

26-year-old Murphy Crowe struck for a hat-trick of tries in the quarter-final win over Canada.