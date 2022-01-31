Search

01 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Donohill defeat Bansha in eight-goal cup thriller

Tipperary Soccer: Donohill defeat Bansha in eight-goal cup thriller

File Photo: Dinny Crosse, left, opened the scoring for Donohill) in their Peter O'Reilly Cup win against Bansha on Sunday last. Also in photo is Ashley Laslett (Mullinahone).

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

31 Jan 2022 9:30 PM

Peter O'Reilly Cup 2nd Round 

Donohill and District 5 – 3 Bansha Celtic

These two teams threw up and eight goal cracker at Donohill on Sunday, as the home side advanced to the next round on this year's Peter O'Reilly Cup with a good win.

In a tough opening half, there were a number of half chances for both sides before the hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Seanie Ryan crossed for Dinny Crosse to open the scoring.

Five minutes later the teams were back level when Celtic’s Tommy Frewen levelled from the penalty spot, but ten minutes before the break an intercepted Bansha goal kick allowed Crosse to find Jerry O'Neill who made no mistake and sent his side to the break in front.

Five minutes into the second period a free kick into the area resulted in a goalmouth scramble before Michael O'Neill finally poked the ball to the net to give Donohill a two goal lead.

And that became three shortly after the hour mark when Cian Mooney delivered a perfect ball for Jerry O'Neill to make it four goals to one.

Both sides continued to give it their all, and 15minutes from time a corner for Celtic saw Michael Bradshaw score with a brilliant header.

The visitors cut the deficit to just a single goal close to the end from the penalty spot, with a Dillon Swords strike, but right on the stroke of full time Donohill’s Michael Ryan headed home another corner kick to ensure the hosts advanced to the next round.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media