Tipperary Soccer: Donohill defeat Bansha in eight-goal cup thriller

Peter O'Reilly Cup 2nd Round

Donohill and District 5 – 3 Bansha Celtic

These two teams threw up and eight goal cracker at Donohill on Sunday, as the home side advanced to the next round on this year's Peter O'Reilly Cup with a good win.

In a tough opening half, there were a number of half chances for both sides before the hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Seanie Ryan crossed for Dinny Crosse to open the scoring.

Five minutes later the teams were back level when Celtic’s Tommy Frewen levelled from the penalty spot, but ten minutes before the break an intercepted Bansha goal kick allowed Crosse to find Jerry O'Neill who made no mistake and sent his side to the break in front.

Five minutes into the second period a free kick into the area resulted in a goalmouth scramble before Michael O'Neill finally poked the ball to the net to give Donohill a two goal lead.

And that became three shortly after the hour mark when Cian Mooney delivered a perfect ball for Jerry O'Neill to make it four goals to one.

Both sides continued to give it their all, and 15minutes from time a corner for Celtic saw Michael Bradshaw score with a brilliant header.

The visitors cut the deficit to just a single goal close to the end from the penalty spot, with a Dillon Swords strike, but right on the stroke of full time Donohill’s Michael Ryan headed home another corner kick to ensure the hosts advanced to the next round.

