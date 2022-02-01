Search

02 Feb 2022

Double delight in one Tipperary club as players make Tipp senior football debuts

Double delight in one Tipperary club as players make Tipp senior football debuts

Mikey O’Shea takes hold of possession against Waterford in the Division 4 Allianz National League game played at Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Sunday last. Picture: Bridget Delaney.

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Mullinahone has a proud tradition in Tipperary football


Two Mullinahone GAA Club players lined out with Tipperary footballers in the first round of the Allianz National League on Sunday last.

The game was played in Dungarvan with both Martin Kehoe and Mikey O’Shea making their senior debuts in the League for Tipperary.

Both players began the game, but Martin Kehoe received an injury early on and had to be replaced just before half-time. Mikey O’Shea began the game well and was influential in the full forward line. Tipp didn’t take their chances in the first half and faced a tough task in the second half as Waterford fought back. Tipp responded later on the game and eventually, the game ended at 10 points each.

Tipperary’s Martin Kehoe gets away from Michael Curry to make his pass in Sunday’s NFL Division 4 game in Dungarvan. Picture: Bridget Delaney


We hope that Tipp will have better luck the next day out against Leitrim on Sunday next at Semple Stadium and that both Mikey and Martin will both have better luck as well.
Also on the Tipp team was Bill Maher of Kilsheelan/Kilcash who is well known in Mullinahone.

Tipperary footballers relieved after National League draw with Waterford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media