04 Feb 2022

Unique National Meeting provides hare coursing bonanza in Tipperary

Four-day meeting gets underway in Clonmel on Friday

The Other Ollie

Aoife O’Gorman and owner/trainer Jennifer O’Donnell from Killenaule with The Other Ollie, which is running in the 2021/22 Derby at the National Coursing Meeting in Powerstown Park, Clonmel

The most significant coursing event of the calendar, the National Meeting, will take place at Powerstown Park, Clonmel over four days this weekend from Friday-Monday, February 4-7, culminating in six classic finals that will be down for decision on the concluding day.
The executive committee of the Irish Coursing Club (ICC) welcomes the novel addition of a second BoyleSports Derby and Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks.
This supplementation to the 96th National Meeting programme is to provide competitive opportunities to those 2019 whelped greyhounds whose season was curtailed due to Covid-19.
Overall, there is a record prize money pot of €315,000 on offer for the much-coveted Classic prizes. The event continues its association with its main sponsors, BoyleSports and the Horse and Jockey Hotel this year.
In addition, the Classics Club draw was reimagined to offer coursing enthusiasts an opportunity to be part of the The Classics Club Special Draw.
A record 1,130 supporters purchased tickets with a chance of sharing in the €60,000 prize money pot, as well as supporting the running of the meeting.
The annual National Meeting event provides a major economic boost to the town of Clonmel and its environs and its return this year is welcomed with open arms by the local business community, after no meeting was held last year because of Covid.
Greyhounds have qualified from the provincial coursing meeting network across the country during the season and it is one of the single biggest ambitions of an owner to have a competitor at the National Meeting.
For many, it is the realisation of a lifelong dream.

Above: John Mulcahy in Clerihan (third from right) is trainer and part owner of Please Honey, which is running in the 2020/21 Oaks at the National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park this weekend

All the preparations are nearing finalisation for what will be an historic occasion for the ICC.
If you don’t feel like driving to the event, and want to arrive in luxury, then avail of the Dublin Coach bus service operating three routes incorporating numerous pick-up points. Please visit www.irishcoursingclub.ie for more details on the Dublin coach service and about the National Meeting also.
Coursing commences at 11am sharp each day.

