Must win home game for Tipperary footballers with visit of Leitrim

Following on from last Sunday’s opening day draw in Dungarvan against Waterford, Tipperary entertain Leitrim in Round 2 of the Allianz National Football League Division 4 at Semple Stadium on Sunday next at 2pm.

Tipperary did well in the end to escape from Fraher Field with a draw, something acknowledged by manager David Power afterwards.

“Based on our overall performance, it was a point gained. Waterford could have easily won that game today. It was frustrating. Ultimately we didn’t lose and that’s the big thing. The thing I am disappointed in is we are seeing a lot better at training but we just didn’t see it today,” he said.

Certainly on last Sunday’s performance there is plenty of room for improvement and Tipperary will be hoping the familiarity of Thurles and the benefit of the Waterford game will stand to them when Leitrim come knocking. The Tipperary manager went on to add:

“We know we have to improve for next Sunday, and that is quite clear. Semple Stadium will suit us better. This pitch is sticky (Fraher Field) and it doesn’t allow you play fast football the way we want to play it, that was a hindrance,” he added.

Against Waterford, Tipp began with six players making their first league starts, including Willie Eviston at full back, who was a late change to the original team in place of Jimmy Feehan. Some of the selections may have raised a few eyebrows in the lead-up to the game but David Power knows where he stands.

The league will be used to provide a platform to introduce new talent and give game time to new players.

“There were six new starters today. It is not an experiment because that is what we have. There is a lot of changes in the panel, and this is not by choice, but we are going to start bringing in young fellas. Ultimately, we are bringing in young fellas that have won very little at underage,” stated the Kilsheelan Kilcash clubman.

The results from all four games in Division 4 last weekend indicate it will be a closely-fought campaign for the two promotion spots. While Tipp were drawing in Dungarvan, Sunday’s opponents Leitrim lost by four points at home to Cavan, who were Ulster champions in 2020. Leitrim will well know they can ill afford another league defeat in Thurles and will be no pushovers.



The home games in this league are crucial for Tipp, as David Power highlighted on Sunday last.

“We have four home games and they are vital. If we want to get promoted, we will probably have to win the four of them and hopefully get a win or two away. We have only two more away games (against Wexford and Cavan) so home games will be vital,” he said.

The sides last met in Carrick-on-Shannon in October 2020 and Tipp emerged winners in a do-or-die Division 3 relegation game by 2-11 to 0-15. While this is only Round 2 of a seven-game campaign, if Tipp are to be serious promotion contenders a win on Sunday is a must.