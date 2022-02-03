Colm Bonnar names his first Tipperary team for the Allianz league tie against Laois

Sarsfields Denis Maher lines at at full forward for Tipperary on Saturday evening in Portlaoise
Seamus Kennedy has been picked in the all-important centre back role.
The Tipperary Senior Hurlers commence their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Saturday with an away tie against Laois in Portlaoise at 6pm.
Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar will be looking for a winning start to what will be his first National Hurling League as the premier boss.
Brian Hogan starts in goals for the clash while Dneis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields is back in the Tipp side after a lengthy hiatus, taking his place at full forward.
There have been 35 previous meetings between Tipperary and Laois. The Premier County won 26, drew 3 and lost 6 of these games. The most recent Laois victory was achieved in Thurles, on October 25th, 1986, when they won by 3.15 to 3.7. The last six meetings resulted as follows-
1998 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 1.13 Laois 1.13, 1999 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 2.16 Laois 1.7, 2000 at FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 5.25 Laois 0.18, 2001 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 1.16 Laois 0.13, 2006
at Portlaoise, Tipperary 4.17 Laois 0.12, 2008 at Cashel, Tipperary 4.17 Laois 1.12
The Tipperary Team and subs for Saturday's game is:
1 (GK) Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha
2 Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
3 James Quigley
Kiladangan
4 Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs
5 Dillon Quirke
Clonoulty-Rossmore
6 Seamus Kennedy
St Marys
7 Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
8 Alan Flynn
Kiladangan
9 Michael Breen
Ballina
10 Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
11 Jason Forde
Silvermines
12 Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs
13 Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan-Kilcash
14 Denis Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
15 Jake Morris
Nenagh Éire Óg
16 (GK) Barry Hogan
Kiladangan
17 Robert Byrne
Portroe
18 Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
19 Seamus Callanan
Drom-Inch
20 Cian Darcy
Kilruane MacDonaghs
21 Paul Flynn
Kiladangan
22 Enda Heffernan
Clonoulty Rossmore
23 Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
24 Brian McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
25 Gearoid O'Connor
Moyne-Templetuohy
26 Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
