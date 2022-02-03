Search

04 Feb 2022

Colm Bonnar names his first Tipperary team for the Allianz league tie against Laois

Sarsfields captain Denis Maher in action

Sarsfields Denis Maher lines at at full forward for Tipperary on Saturday evening in Portlaoise

Noel Dundon

03 Feb 2022 10:32 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Seamus Kennedy has been picked in the all-important centre back role.

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers commence their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Saturday with an away tie against Laois in Portlaoise at 6pm.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar will be looking for a winning start to what will be his first National Hurling League as the premier boss.

Brian Hogan starts in goals for the clash while Dneis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields is back in the Tipp side after a lengthy hiatus, taking his place at full forward.

There have been 35 previous meetings between Tipperary and Laois. The Premier County won 26, drew 3 and lost 6 of these games. The most recent Laois victory was achieved in Thurles, on October 25th, 1986, when they won by 3.15 to 3.7. The last six meetings resulted as follows-
1998 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 1.13 Laois 1.13, 1999 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 2.16 Laois 1.7, 2000 at FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 5.25 Laois 0.18, 2001 at Portlaoise, Tipperary 1.16 Laois 0.13, 2006
at Portlaoise, Tipperary 4.17 Laois 0.12, 2008 at Cashel, Tipperary 4.17 Laois 1.12

The Tipperary Team and subs for Saturday's game is:


1 (GK) Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha


2 Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill


3 James Quigley
Kiladangan


4 Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs


5 Dillon Quirke
Clonoulty-Rossmore


6 Seamus Kennedy
St Marys


7 Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg


8 Alan Flynn
Kiladangan


9 Michael Breen
Ballina


10 Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh


11 Jason Forde
Silvermines


12 Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs


13 Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan-Kilcash


14 Denis Maher
Thurles Sarsfields


15 Jake Morris
Nenagh Éire Óg


16 (GK) Barry Hogan
Kiladangan


17 Robert Byrne
Portroe


18 Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens


19 Seamus Callanan
Drom-Inch


20 Cian Darcy
Kilruane MacDonaghs


21 Paul Flynn
Kiladangan


22 Enda Heffernan
Clonoulty Rossmore


23 Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields


24 Brian McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney


25 Gearoid O'Connor
Moyne-Templetuohy


26 Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields

