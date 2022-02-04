Tipperary and Munster champions Mullinahone name unchanged team for All-Ireland final

Lorraine O'Shea (left) and Molly Walsh celebrate Mullinahone's semi-final victory over St Brendan's
Saturday’s currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior ladies football final between Mullinahone and Dublin opponents St Jude's pits first-time finalists against each other.
This game may be watched free live on the LGFA Facebook Page: https://fb.me/e/1rgVZbaVL and will throw in at 1.30pm in Baltinglass.
Mullinahone are unchanged following their semi-final win against Galway outfit St Brendan’s, while St Jude's have made two changes in personnel after getting past Carrickmacross from Monaghan at the semi-final stage.
Aoife Rockett and Hannah Begley come into the starting line-up, with Caoimhe McGrath and Aisling Gannon named on the bench.
Lorraine O’Shea scored the crucial goal last time out for Mullinahone, who have Kilkenny camogie star Denise Gaule in attack.
Mullinahone: A Browning; E Horan, G Horan, A O’Brien; E Cody, M Walsh (captain), J Brett; N Shelly, A O’Shea; C Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea; C Gunn, D Gaule, C Egan.
