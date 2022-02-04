Search

04 Feb 2022

Tipperary and Munster champions Mullinahone name unchanged team for All-Ireland final

Mullinahone head to Baltinglass for ladies football decider against St Jude's

Mullinahone ladies

Lorraine O'Shea (left) and Molly Walsh celebrate Mullinahone's semi-final victory over St Brendan's

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

04 Feb 2022 3:27 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Saturday’s currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior ladies football final between Mullinahone and Dublin opponents St Jude's pits first-time finalists against each other.  

This game may be watched free live on the LGFA Facebook Page: https://fb.me/e/1rgVZbaVL and will throw in at 1.30pm in Baltinglass.  

Mullinahone are unchanged following their semi-final win against Galway outfit St Brendan’s, while St Jude's have made two changes in personnel after getting past Carrickmacross from Monaghan at the semi-final stage.  

Aoife Rockett and Hannah Begley come into the starting line-up, with Caoimhe McGrath and Aisling Gannon named on the bench.  

Lorraine O’Shea scored the crucial goal last time out for Mullinahone, who have Kilkenny camogie star Denise Gaule in attack.  

Mullinahone: A Browning; E Horan, G Horan, A O’Brien; E Cody, M Walsh (captain), J Brett; N Shelly, A O’Shea; C Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea; C Gunn, D Gaule, C Egan.  

Tipperary and Kilkenny players join forces in Mullinahone's bid for glory

Baltinglass the venue for Saturday's All-Ireland ladies football junior final

