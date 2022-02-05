Search

06 Feb 2022

Ronan Maher appointed Tipperary captain for 2022

Ronan Maher

Ronan Maher is the new Tipperary senior hurling captain

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

05 Feb 2022 11:55 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Thurles Sarsfields man follows in the footsteps of his older brother Padraic

Tipperary's senior hurlers have chosen a new captain for the 2022 season and Thurles Sarsfields' Ronan Maher follows in the footsteps of his brother Padraic in leading the Premier County.


The decision was taken last week in training, ahead of the clash with Laois, when the panelists voted by secret ballot for their captain.

And, as revealed by Manager Colm Bonnar, the result was an overwhelming endorsement of Ronan Maher's leadership qualities when he was chosen as the captain having received the lions share of the votes.


The decision helped to boost the morale of the Maher family, after big brother Padraic was forced to announce his outright retirement from the game as a result of a neck injury. That news was revealed on Tuesday of last week, and on Thursday the Tipp players pointed to Ronan as being their leader for 2022.

Ronan came on in the last few minutes of the Alllianz National Hurling League victory this evening in Portlaoise against Laois having just returned to the squad in the last two weeks.

A member of An Garda Siochana based in Tullamore, the All-Star holds two All-Ireland senior hurling medals from 2016 and 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media