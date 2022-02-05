Ronan Maher appointed Tipperary captain for 2022

The Thurles Sarsfields man follows in the footsteps of his older brother Padraic

Tipperary's senior hurlers have chosen a new captain for the 2022 season and Thurles Sarsfields' Ronan Maher follows in the footsteps of his brother Padraic in leading the Premier County.



The decision was taken last week in training, ahead of the clash with Laois, when the panelists voted by secret ballot for their captain.

And, as revealed by Manager Colm Bonnar, the result was an overwhelming endorsement of Ronan Maher's leadership qualities when he was chosen as the captain having received the lions share of the votes.



The decision helped to boost the morale of the Maher family, after big brother Padraic was forced to announce his outright retirement from the game as a result of a neck injury. That news was revealed on Tuesday of last week, and on Thursday the Tipp players pointed to Ronan as being their leader for 2022.

Ronan came on in the last few minutes of the Alllianz National Hurling League victory this evening in Portlaoise against Laois having just returned to the squad in the last two weeks.

A member of An Garda Siochana based in Tullamore, the All-Star holds two All-Ireland senior hurling medals from 2016 and 2019.