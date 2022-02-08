'A good group of lads who are training very hard but it's just not happening for us'

There was no hiding the bitter disappointment felt by Tipperary manager David Power following Sunday’s National Football League Division 4 defeat to Leitrim at FBD Semple Stadium. Prior to the throw-in the game would have been a fixture targeted as a first win following the previous weekend’s draw against Waterford. The performance however, especially in the second half, fell well short and left the Tipp manager somewhat bemused.

Individual unforced errors from the Tipperary players he indicated were “killing” them.

“It’s mind boggling to be honest with you, all these individual unforced errors are absolutely killing us. I thought for the first 20-25 minutes it was actually good but I think the turning point of the game were those three points before half-time where they went 8-5 up. They got a good start again in the second half, and we just never got to grips.

“What is most disappointing is that it was nearly all coming from us. We gave away the ball and they punished us. In fairness to Leitrim on the day, they were probably the better team,” the Tipp manager acknowledged.

The first half was better from Tipp and after half an hour the sides were still level at 0-5 each. The manager was pleased enough up to that point. Commenting on the forward movement of his side, he said.

“We were going sideways too often but I felt in the first half when we did this at pace we actually had Leitrim in trouble. I thought Luke Boland down our near side in the first half was causing Leitrim problems but we weren’t putting it up on the scoreboard. After Leitrim got the goal we pushed up and we don’t normally go man on man.

“For us we have to get back to the training ground but it's not simple. We have a lot of new fellows and we just have to stick with it. We can’t be blaming lads and we are not dealing with the same group of lads we had 16 months ago and I don’t know if people realise that.”

Tipperary midfielder Conal Kennedy on a powerful run against Leitrim at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday last. Picture: Bridget Delaney

This defeat puts a huge dent in Tipperary’s promotion hopes after just two games, with three teams already on four points from their opening two wins.

“There’s no point in hiding it, the facts are we are going to be under serious pressure. We are going to have to win our next five games if we are going to get promoted and that’s not going to be simple. We have hopefully two weeks to regroup and see if we can get a couple of bodies back. We are where we are but the big thing that we need is to get a win and I think that is quite obvious, we just need to get a win. Wexford down in Wexford is going to be very tough again,” reflected the Tipperary boss.

When it was put to him that people outside the county were wondering what was happening in Tipperary football coming off a Munster championship win 14 months ago, the Tipperary manager shot straight.

“Can you compare the 26 against Cork with the 26 today? There are 14 players missing. We have to start being realistic here about where Tipp football is at. We are missing a lot of bodies at the minute, for one reason or another, for injuries, retirements or whatever and you are talking about some of the best players that we have. It’s very hard,” he stated.

“We are playing young fellows out there that have been struggling at minor and under 20 to win games. That’s where Tipp football is at. I don’t really care what people outside the county think, all I know is we have a lot of work to do.

“We are where we are because of what we have. This was coming down the track and this golden generation wasn’t going to keep going forever. And since 2015 let’s face it, underage football has been going downhill, and we have to start developing, and I am not making excuses, but you can’t replace some of the fellows that are missing there.

Tipperary full-back Willie Eviston breaks out past Leitrim's Riordan O'Rourke in last Sunday's National Football League Division 4 game at FBD Semple Stadium. Pic: Bridget Delaney

“We have searched all over the county over the winter to see if we can unearth some new talent, and it’s not simple but we will continue searching,” said the Tipperary manager.

Another point raised by David Power was the current club structure.

“The club football structure as well. We have a small base, we are not like the hurling, they have a stronger base, 32 senior hurling teams. In reality, are there 16 senior football teams in Tipp? There are not. Lets call a spade a spade,” he said.

There are no easy solutions anywhere at the moment and David Power, the most successful Tipperary football manager ever, knows that better than anyone. Success doesn’t come easily, it comes from effort, commitment, dedication and hard work on the training ground.

“We have to improve the standards. I know we have got a good group of lads and they are training very hard. They are trying, but it's just not happening for us. We have to get on with it.” he added.