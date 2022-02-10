Tipperary Soccer: Clerihan show depleted Tipperary Town no mercy

Clerihan 6 – 0 Tipperary Town

A depleted visiting side got off to the worst possible start when a Daniel Quigley cross found Jack Burke to make it 1-0 to the home side after just two minutes. When Shane Power doubled the advantage less than ten minutes later it as good as took the game away from Town, who struggled early on with the conditions.

Sean Maher then added a third on 14 minutes and Burke scored his second of the game in the 25th minute. Just after the half-hour mark Ronan Quigley was on the end of Sean Maher’s corner, leaving the score 5-0 to the home side at half-time.

The second half was just five minutes old when Jack Burke found Jonas Kerr with a through ball and he made no mistake, firing past the ‘keeper.

The conditions became noticeably worse after that and even though the players never gave less than their all the quality of the chances created also disimproved, and there were no more goals, with the final whistle welcome by both teams.

Dualla 2 – 2 Moyglass United

Jack Hayes came up with the goods deep into injury time to salvage a point for Moyglass United in Dualla on Sunday morning, but it looks like it won’t be enough to keep whatever lingering hopes the visitors had in staying in this year’s Third Division promotion race.

Both sides gave a good account of themselves in this game and it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Brian Delahunty.

But two second half goals for the hosts, courtesy of a Tossy Ryan free kick and a Paudie Ryan screamer from outside the box, looked like giving the returning side another win in this year’s comeback season.

That was until Hayes popped up at the death and managed to breach the home defence to snatch a deserved draw for his side.

Donohill & District 1– 1 Burncourt Celtic

Burncourt Celtic travelled to Donohill on Sunday on the back of a horrendous run of form, but managed to salvage a point after a brave performance in very tough conditions in west Tipp.

The visitors started the better with the wind at their backs and in the 10th minute David Baker won the ball in midfield and from 30 yards out, struck an unstoppable shot past the home ‘keeper.

The hosts eventually got to grips with the conditions after going a goal down and created several chances. They finally managed to convert one, and it was the ever-reliable Jerry O’Neill who found the net from inside the visitors’ area.

One-all at the break, the second half was dominated by the home side, who created chance after chance, playing some lovely football but were constantly repelled by a fantastic performance in the goal by the Celtic ‘keeper, who was in inspired form.

Powerstown 1 – 1 Two Mile Borris

After a slow start by both sides, the visitors took the lead with Cameron Grace putting them ahead in the 22nd minute. They came close to increasing that lead on a few occasions but through a combination of poor finishing and excellent last-gasp defending were unable to add to the tally.

The home side played much better in the second half, with Dean English eventually bringing the sides level just after the hour mark. The hosts were in dominant form at that point and came close on numerous occasions to going in front but some heroic defending by the visitors kept the game level at the end, deservedly sharing the spoils between the two sides.