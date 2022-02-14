Search

14 Feb 2022

FAI Junior Cup: Ronan McGuire's hat-trick buries crack Mayo side

Still banging the goals - Peake Villa's Ronan McGuire will remember his trip to Westport for some time with a superb first half hat-trick in his side's 5-2 win against Mayo's top side. (File photo)

14 Feb 2022 11:01 AM

News@nationalist.ie

FAI Junior Cup  (5th Round)

Westport United (Mayo) 2-5 Peake Villa 5

It was a wild wet western weekend for Peake Villa on Sunday last, after the long trip to Mayo for this round of 32 FAI Cup game, but it was worth it after a fabulous performance secured the Thurles sides victory against one of the kingpins of junior football in the country.
Villa were out of the blocks quick on a sticky pitch and went ahead on six minutes when Dale Loughnane made a great run down the left and crossed to Ronan McGuire who finished to the top corner with aplomb.
In the 17th minute Pippy Carroll put in a great ball from a free kick for Matthew McKevitt to get his head to it but it came back off the upright, as the TSDL side took control of the game.
Eight minutes from the break that pressure finally told and they doubled their advantage when a poor back pass was latched onto by McGuire who made no mistake in adding to his and his side’s tally. But two minutes later the Mayo side got back into the game with a well taken goal.
Villa were not to be deterred and two minutes from the break Matthew McKevitt put in another fine cross that was parried by the keeper and from the tightest of angles Ronan Mc Guire was on hand to put it away to make it t3-1 capping a fine first half with his hat trick.
The Tipperary side continued to dictate the play early in the second half with Mick Ryan and Jack Ryan Casey winning the midfield battle and putting in fine performances. McKevitt had the first real chance in the second half 10 minutes in but his shot saved by the United keeper. A minute later a Mikey Wade corner was headed to the bar by Carroll and Alan Leahy nearly scored a spectacular overhead kick but the keeper eventually dealt with it.
On the hour mark and against the run of play the hosts once again reduced the arrears to a single goal and they were suddenly back in the game. But Villa continued to dominate and put more daylight between the sides in the 68th minute with the goal of the game from a Pippy Carroll wonder strike.
They had a good chance to settle the tie ten minutes from the end from a corner, but Sean Wade’s header was well saved by the Westport keeper.

They finally managed their fifth in the final minute when Keith Cahill was taken down in the box, and Carroll made no mistake with the resultant spot kick.

Local News

