14 Feb 2022

Dublin are next on the list for the Tipperary hurlers in the National Hurling League

Another home game coming up for Colm Bonnar's charges

Tipp v. Kilkenny

Tipperary's Jason Forde and Kilkenny's Niall Brassil in a tussle from Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

14 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

With two wins under their belts from their opening two games in the Allianz National Hurling League, Tipperary's hurlers will be in action again in the Allianz National Hurling League next Saturday week, February 26, when they play Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game will start at 5pm and will be the curtain-raiser to the Allianz National Football League game between Tipperary and Sligo, which will get underway at 7pm.

On the following weekend the hurlers will travel to Walsh Park to play Waterford at 1.45.

Their final game in the group stages will be at home to Antrim at 1.45 on Sunday March 20.

The hurling league semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of March 26-27, with the final due to be played the following weekend. 

Tonic victory for Tipperary hurlers in drama-filled clash in Thurles

Tipp edge their old rivals Kilkenny by a point in National League

