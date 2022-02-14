Search

14 Feb 2022

No joy for Tipperary players in weekend action in national basketball league

Tipperary Knights and Fr Mathews suffer defeats in MissQuote.ie leagues

Tipperary Knights lost 65-60 while Fr Mathews were beaten by 87-64

Tipperary players in action in basketball's MissQuote.ie Super League at the weekend included Gráinne Dwyer.

The Irish senior team's co-captain was the leading scorer for Cork club Fr Mathews when they were defeated 87-64 by Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, who were winning their second game in-a-row.

The Thurles woman scored 21 points for her team.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1 South Conference, Portlaoise Panthers won 65-60 at Tipperary Knights in a closely-fought contest. Antigonie Sanabria once again topped scoring for Portlaoise on 25, while Lisa Blaney had 13 and Ciara Wheeler 10.

For Tipperary Knights it was Meabh Humphreys (18), Emma Carey (17) and Rosie Tobin (11) who were most fruitful at the basket.

