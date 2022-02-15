Search

15 Feb 2022

Nifty Nicola! Tipperary woman runs an incredible 50k to national over 50 title

Nicola Maunsell, Clonmel AC, who ran 50k in a superb 4 hours 7 minutes and 25 seconds at the National Championships last weekend

15 Feb 2022

The National 50k Championships took place in Donadea Forest Park, county Kildare. The race consisted of 10 laps of a 5k loop. Our sole representative was Nicola Maunsell and she had prepared herself well for this event, getting in plenty of long runs in recent weeks.
With over 280 athletes taking part, there was plenty of company along the 5k loop as well as her band of loyal supporters cheering her on at different points along the loop. As such Nicola set a steady pace going through her 1st 10k in 48 mins 4 secs approx. and she reached halfway in 1 hour 58 mins 48 secs and was running well. She covered the next 10k in just under 50 minutes, with three laps to go.
At this stage the going was tough and demanding but spurred on by her loyal group of supporters she rallied and reeled off the next three lap in a good pace to finish in a very good time of 4 hours 7 mins 25 secs when finishing 52nd out of over 250 finishers, fantastic performance and to crown it all she was 1st over 50.

