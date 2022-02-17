The View: Tipperary players choose well as Maher takes the leaders mantle

If ever a panel of Tipperary players asked themselves if they were inspired in picking their captain, they got their answer on Sunday afternoon in Semple Stadium in the Allianz National hurling league tie against Kilkenny.



As expected, and despite their rather poor showing in the first half, The Cats found their form and had turned a six point deficit into a tied game with twenty one minutes of normal time to play. And, they had the wind at their backs too.



Kilkenny had fired 0-7 to Tipperary’s 0-1 after the half time break - John Donnelly and Padraig Walsh getting a brace apiece - as they turned the screw on the hosts. And, it looked as though Colm Bonnar’s men would do very well to get anything out of the game.



But, Jake Morris’ point immediately after John Donnelly had levelled the game pointed to Tipperary’s resilience and suggested that perhaps victory on home soil could be achieved after-all.



However, the decisive directional change in the destination of the points came when the announcer signalled the introduction of new Premier County captain Ronan Maher in place of Ger Browne. It didn't take Maher long to make an impression either and his magnificent point in the 18th minute, struck from distance having won the high ball, received a cheer which lifted the rafter s and raised the flagging spirits of the Tipp supporters, as well as the players.



Suddenly, Tipperary looked far more secure at the back - they shored up things and would pilfer three points before Kilkenny registered another one. In the interim both keepers were called into action - Murphy to save from Tipp’s raiding Jake Morris; and Brian Hogan to save brilliantly from Kilkenny’s Richie Leahy. Yes the tempo had been altered and it was game on.



Ronan Maher's influence on the tie was Padraic -like - perhaps the finest compliment that can be paid to the younger brother. There was a clear indication that the baton has been passed on; that the leader of the pack is now the younger Maher, not just in the players eyes, but in the supporters eyes as well.



Manager Colm Bonnar pointed to the desire of the captain to play in this tie and his disappointment at not starting the game - an indication of the kind of hunger which exists in the skipper.He showed that hunger in abundance when he came on and Maher played a major role in Tipperary gathering a successive brace of points in the league campaign.



That's two wins from two outings now for Tipperary and they would appear to be in rude good health as they enjoy a break from games next weekend. They'll be very happy too with the showings of the likes of Mark Kehoe, Craig Morgan, Jake Morris and Dillon Quirke, while Ger Browne and Barry Heffernan have had decent showings too.



Throw in the fine performances of the well established Jason Forde, Cathal Barrett, Brian Hogan and Dan McCormack, with Seamus Kennedy also defending very w ell - Tipp are in a good place and it's easy to see why the Manager would claim to like what he sees right now....eventhough he acknowledged that it is still very early days in the development of the team.



Early days indeed - there were some scary moments when the running game broke down in danger zones and Kilkenny pounced to punish.

But, all-in-all it's smiles all round for now.