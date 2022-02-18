Tipperary Rugby: Exciting times at High School with new World standard 3G pitch

U16 Mungret Shield

High School CBS 47 Coláiste Pobal Bantry 29

The High School wrapped up the group phase of the U16 Mungret Shield with a comprehensive win against Coláiste Pobal Bantry in MTU Cork recently. David Coyne contributed five tries while Luke Slattery scored two. Alex Slattery kicked six conversions.

The Bantry School gave a good account of themselves but the result was never in doubt. It was a much improved performance from the High School following the disappointment of losing to Bandon Grammar School the previous week in the Junior Cup.

The High School have now topped the Mungret Shield group on maximum points from five matches, securing a home semi-final in March.

The Clonmel school also has an away fixture to Ardscoil Rís in the Junior Plate after midterm so we have plenty of rugby to look forward to.

U14 Friendly

Our first year rugby team travelled with our U16s to MTU Cork recently to play their Coláiste Pobal Bantry counterparts in a friendly.

In a very exciting game, the High School boys gave a great account of themselves and every player on the panel got a chance to play, which is so important. A fun day was had by all.

Training continues on our new World Rugby standard 3G pitch next week.

High School Under 16 Team

U15 Cleary Cup

High School CBS 29 Cashel CS 10

Recently our U15 team began their Cleary Cup campaign with a hard-fought win against Cashel Community School at Clonmel RFC.

Sean Wall scored a brace of tries while Briaín Morrison, Paddy Spelman and Sam Maher also touched down. It was a very impressive performance by the High School and they had to dig deep against a very dogged and determined Cashel Community School team.

The knockout phase of this competition will continue after midterm.

High School Under 15 Rugby Team