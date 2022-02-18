Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore wins the feature race at Clonmel Races

Rachael Blackmore steered Shantreusse to victory in the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel
Rachael Blackmore won the feature race at Clonmel on Thursday when the Henry de Bromhead-trained Shantreusse was triumphant in the three-mile Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle.
The Killenaule jockey pushed out the 7/5 favourite in a close finish with Danny Mullins' mount Eye Van, with Monishter Are Mwee back in third place.
It was Henry de Bromhead's third winner of the race in the last six years, and a tilt at the Albert Bartlett in Cheltenham next month could be on the cards for the Tony Head-owned horse.
