Search

24 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Bansha Celtic's Munster Junior Cup run ends in Waterford

Tipperary Soccer: Bansha Celtic's Munster Junior Cup run ends in Waterford

Cian Murphy from Ballylooby scored a cracking goal for Cork City FC in the League of Ireland First Division.

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST 16

HIBERNIANS OF WATERFORD 2-0 BANSHA CELTIC

The final tie involving TSDL sides on Munster Cup weekend was supposed to see Bansha Celtic travel to Waterford to take on Hibernians, but in the end they didn’t have to travel past Clonmel after the game was moved due to the weather. All it did in the end, though, was shorten the road home, as their participation in the competition came to an end after a good but unsuccessful effort.
In stormy conditions on the bypass the Waterford side had a few early chances, but once the game settled down it was nip and tuck, with both teams having a few half- chances.

At last: Tipperary GAA club's lotto is finally won!


Bansha then had a great chance to go in front but the visiting goalie kept them at bay with a brilliant save.They were left to rue that miss minutes later, when they failed to clear their lines after a set-piece and the Waterford side struck the opening goal with a tap-in from close range after confusion in the Celtic area.
The away side started the second half brightly without getting any clear cut chances, and were rocked back once again midway through the second period when they conceded a second goal from a set-piece after failing to clear from a corner kick.
It was always going to be a struggle after that, but they continued to push hard to try to get back into the tie. The Waterford city side, however, are one of the favourites to win this year’s competition and used all their nous and craft to close the game out and advance to the next round with relative ease.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media