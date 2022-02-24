Tipperary Soccer: Bansha Celtic's Munster Junior Cup run ends in Waterford

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST 16

HIBERNIANS OF WATERFORD 2-0 BANSHA CELTIC

The final tie involving TSDL sides on Munster Cup weekend was supposed to see Bansha Celtic travel to Waterford to take on Hibernians, but in the end they didn’t have to travel past Clonmel after the game was moved due to the weather. All it did in the end, though, was shorten the road home, as their participation in the competition came to an end after a good but unsuccessful effort.

In stormy conditions on the bypass the Waterford side had a few early chances, but once the game settled down it was nip and tuck, with both teams having a few half- chances.



Bansha then had a great chance to go in front but the visiting goalie kept them at bay with a brilliant save.They were left to rue that miss minutes later, when they failed to clear their lines after a set-piece and the Waterford side struck the opening goal with a tap-in from close range after confusion in the Celtic area.

The away side started the second half brightly without getting any clear cut chances, and were rocked back once again midway through the second period when they conceded a second goal from a set-piece after failing to clear from a corner kick.

It was always going to be a struggle after that, but they continued to push hard to try to get back into the tie. The Waterford city side, however, are one of the favourites to win this year’s competition and used all their nous and craft to close the game out and advance to the next round with relative ease.