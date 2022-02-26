Major changes in Tipperary Community Games will provide greater opportunities

The Aldi/Bus Eireann National Community Games are delighted to announce the increased programme for 2022.

The programme will deliver in excess of 6,000 participants to our national events, which will more than match other large scale festivals this year.

There are some major changes; the following is with regard to individual events.

Up to four children from the County Athletics Finals can now take part in the Athletics Regional Finals.

The first four children from those Regional Finals will take part in the national finals of track events.

For Field Events, the first two children will take part in the national finals.

The Arts/Cultural and Talent events are back in person.



MAIN DATES THIS YEAR

The following are the main dates concerning Tipperary Athletics:-

Munster Regional Finals will take place in John O’Sullivan Park, Ennis, Co Clare on July 23 at 9am.

The National Finals will take place in Carlow IT Sports Campus on August 13 at 9am and August 14 at 7pm.

The National Finals of Art, Culture and Talent will also take place in Carlow IT on August 26 at 2pm and August 28 at 7pm.

The Swimming National Finals will be in UL on September 24 at 9am and September 25 at 7pm.

The Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relays National Finals will be in Navan on October 8 at 9am and October 9 at 7pm.



FULL PROGRAMME

The programme being proposed this year is a very full one and offers children all over Ireland the chance to get back in the Games.

Tipperary are requesting areas to please affiliate as soon as possible. There are lots of arrangements to be made within a short period of time. The team events still have to be facilitated. This involves lots of manpower. Apart from all committee members at area and county level, anybody likely to be involved in the games as a coach, manager or in any way must complete their Garda vetting application immediately to ensure there is no delay when required.

Please visit our Facebook page to get the links to view the complete calender of events and also information on the upcoming webinar on safeguarding and risk assessment and the link to complete Garda vetting.



STILL EXCLUDED FOR NOW

There are some indoor team events still excluded from the programme as Covid-19 still posses a threat. These include badminton, basketball, indoor soccer, Futsal.

A word from CEO David Hoysted:

“ We could not offer such a full programme without the support of each and every one of our counties and areas and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for continuing to support the children of Ireland to get up, get out and get active.”