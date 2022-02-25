Rachael Blackmore greeted by Transition Year students from Tipperary school at race meeting

Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Famous Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore proved a big hit with Transition Year students from the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel at last week's race meeting in Clonmel.
The enthusiastic group of TY students and their teachers attended the meeting to get a better understanding of racehorses and horse racing as part of their science course, in conjunction with Agri-Aware.
They cheered Rachael Blackmore home in the feature event, the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes Benz Novice Hurdle, which she won on Shantreusse, and were thrilled when Rachael spoke to them afterwards and stood in for a photo.
Racing returns to Clonmel next Thursday, March 3, with the first race going to post at 2.20pm.
