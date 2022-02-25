Search

25 Feb 2022

Rachael Blackmore greeted by Transition Year students from Tipperary school at race meeting

Tipperary jockey meets students from Clonmel's Presentation secondary school

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races

Eamonn Wynne

25 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Famous Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore proved a big hit with Transition Year students from the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel at last week's race meeting in Clonmel.

The enthusiastic group of TY students and their teachers attended the meeting to get a better understanding of racehorses and horse racing as part of their science course, in conjunction with Agri-Aware.

They cheered Rachael Blackmore home in the feature event, the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes Benz Novice Hurdle, which she won on Shantreusse, and were thrilled when Rachael spoke to them afterwards and stood in for a photo. 

Racing returns to Clonmel next Thursday, March 3, with the first race going to post at 2.20pm.

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore steers Cheltenham-bound Shantreusse to victory in Clonmel

'It's good prep for the Albert Bartlett', says trainer Henry de Bromhead

Local News

