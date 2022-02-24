Search

24 Feb 2022

Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett finishes third on fifth stage of UAE Tour

Carrick-on-Suir man on the comeback trail following knee injury

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett had a very respectable third place finish on the fifth stage of the UAE Tour

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

24 Feb 2022 6:43 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Sam Bennett finished third on the fifth stage of the UAE Tour today.

Competing in his first event of the season, and his first stage race since last May, the Bora-Hansgrohe cyclist shaped impressively towards the end of the race but the first stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) overtook him.

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) was also able to get past him closer to the finish line, leaving Bennett in third place.

He will have another chance to make an impression in Friday's penultimate stage, a flat 180 kilometre race to Expo 2020 Dubai, which is again set to end in a bunch sprint. 

The Carrick-on-Suir cyclist is on the recovery trail from a knee injury that he suffered last June, and which caused him to miss a large chunk of racing and training. 

The UAE Tour concludes on Saturday with an uphill finish at Jebel Hafeet.

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore steers Cheltenham-bound Shantreusse to victory in Clonmel

'It's good prep for the Albert Bartlett', says trainer Henry de Bromhead

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media