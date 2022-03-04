Search

04 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Bansha and Cashel draw in Premier League

Bansha Celtic

File PhotoBernard Fitzgerald and Tony Egan in action for Bansha Celtic. He was on the mark again on Sunday last against Cashel Town in the Premier League.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Bansha Celtic 1 – 1 Cashel Town

Sunday’s only Premier League game was moved to Palmershill in Cashel after a late pitch inspection ruled out playing the match in Bansha, and although both sides would have preferred to have taken all three points, the shared point pushes both a little bit closer to mid table safety, as the Premier League begins to move into its latter stages.
Bansha Celtic controlled the early stages without ever really troubling the Cashel back line and as the half progressed it became a dour midfield battle, with neither side able to maintain any period of dominance over the other. They went to the break scoreless and really searching for any spark that might set the game alight.
The hosts had the sharp breeze at their back in the second period and were brighter in the opening stages, but it turned out to be the visitors who eventually broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Tony Egan was on hand to finish Darren McGrath’s low corner to the net.
Chances continued to be at a premium but the home side pushed constantly for an equaliser and eventually got it in the 73rd minute when a low cross across the box was met by the onrushing Daniel Fitzpatrick, who finished well to the net.
The game was tough and fair to the end, but neither side had the wherewithal to add the finishing touches that might have brought a winning goal and the game finished all square in the end.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media