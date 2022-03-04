Tipperary Soccer: Bansha and Cashel draw in Premier League

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Bansha Celtic 1 – 1 Cashel Town

Sunday’s only Premier League game was moved to Palmershill in Cashel after a late pitch inspection ruled out playing the match in Bansha, and although both sides would have preferred to have taken all three points, the shared point pushes both a little bit closer to mid table safety, as the Premier League begins to move into its latter stages.

Bansha Celtic controlled the early stages without ever really troubling the Cashel back line and as the half progressed it became a dour midfield battle, with neither side able to maintain any period of dominance over the other. They went to the break scoreless and really searching for any spark that might set the game alight.

The hosts had the sharp breeze at their back in the second period and were brighter in the opening stages, but it turned out to be the visitors who eventually broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Tony Egan was on hand to finish Darren McGrath’s low corner to the net.

Chances continued to be at a premium but the home side pushed constantly for an equaliser and eventually got it in the 73rd minute when a low cross across the box was met by the onrushing Daniel Fitzpatrick, who finished well to the net.

The game was tough and fair to the end, but neither side had the wherewithal to add the finishing touches that might have brought a winning goal and the game finished all square in the end.