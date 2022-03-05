Tipperary hurling and football fans warned to be careful on Sunday

Tipperary hurling and football supporters making their way to Wexford and Waterford on Sunday next for the Allianz National Leagues are being advised to take care of the roads.

Met Eireann are forecasting both sunny clear days as well as icy roads over the weekend. As a result the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning drivers of the danger posed by ‘sun glare’. This can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of a low sun on the horizon.

A lot of Tipperary supporters will be heading to the sunny south east for the footballers clash with Wexford, while the hurling supporters will be heading south to Walsh Park for their players clash with Liam Cahill's Waterford. And, the road conditions could be very tricky with a strong sun and icy roads expected.

In such conditions drivers are reminded to:

Minimize risk by wearing sun glasses

Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Add windshield washer fluid to the water in the reservoir and check that the wipers are not worn away or damaged. Replace them if they are.

Reduce your speed. Slowing down on the approach to junctions, corners and bends is critical.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to:

Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

The RSA has the following advice for road users, when driving in icy conditions:

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.



Slow down, you need to give yourself time and space if you need to react to a loss of traction should you skid on ice

Watch out for "black ice." If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, black ice” one of winter's worst hazards: Black Ice is difficult to see! It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. It can occur especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.



Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to:

• While walking on footpaths and in public places, or entering and exiting your vehicle, don’t underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. Take extra care.