Tipperary footballers ride their luck to emerge from Wexford with valuable league win

ALLIANZ NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

WEXFORD 0-15 TIPPERARY 4-4

Tipperary picked up their second win in successive weekends in Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League with a win over Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park this afternoon.

It was an indifferent performance from Tipperary, Wexford the stronger looking team for most of the afternoon, but to their credit Tipperary took the fewer opportunities that came their way and somehow came away with the spoils and the two league points.

The statistics over the 70 minutes won't look favourably on David Power's side but the only thing that matters at the end of any game is the scoreboard. While Wexford scored 15 times to Tipp's eight, the old cliche of goals win games rang through, Tipp raised four green flags from four attempts, Wexford were wasteful with the many opportunities that came their way.

It was as strange a football game as one would ever witness.

Tipp had three goals inside the first 20 minutes - one from Conor Sweeney and two from Teddy Doyle at which staged they led 3-1 to 0-7; Tipp wouldn't score for the remainder of the half.

Conor Sweeney's sixth minute goal fisted in after Robbie Kiely delivered a precision ball from the wing. Three minutes later Teddy Doyle was involved and was the executor of the second goal, after Conor Sweeney's effort came back off the crossbar, the Ballina clubman fisted home past Darragh Brooks. The third goal, again scored by Doyle, was a disaster from a Wexford perspective. An effort by Sean O'Connor was floating down aimlessly from the sky when Brooks decided to punch it away, Doyle collected and buried the chance.

By the interval Wexford, with the breeze behind them, had edged back in front by 0-11 to 3-1 but in the added time at the end of the first half lost a man when Paraic Hughes was dismissed for striking an opponent right in front of the referee.

Inside 90 seconds of the restart Tipperary had their fourth goal scored by Mikey O'Shea after good work in the build-up from Conor Sweeney and Mark Russell, the young Mullinahone player making sure at the second attempt.

In the remaining 38 minutes of actual play, all Tipperary could manage were three further points, two from play from Jack Kennedy and a Conor Sweeney.

They didn't help themselves though. Just seven minutes after the restart the advantage of the extra man was lost when Teddy Doyle, arguably their best player up to then, was dismissed for a second yellow. Five minutes later Mark Russell was black carded and now Tipperary were the disadvantaged team for 10 minutes until Stephen Quirke came on to replace Russell.

That Wexford will be kicking themselves with this result will be an understatement. Despite all the possession, including at least four decent goal chances, they had 28 shots at the posts during the course of the game campared to 13 for Tipperary. Too often they went for the one pass to many with Tipperary on the rack, and Tipp were more than relieved to get away with the two points.

It puts today's victors back with a chance of promotion which looked very unlikely a few weeks back, but that will all hinge on next Sunday's showing in Breffni Park. There will have to be a huge improvement on today's showing to contemplate such a victory in Cavan. But, again with sporting cliche, if you can win when not playing well, it's a good sign.

TIPPERARY:

Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Shane O'Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Sean O'Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1), Mark Russell (Aherlow), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Teddy Doyle (Ballina, 2-0), Mikey O'Shea (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, 1-0), Conor Sweeney (capt., Ballyporeen 1-1, 0-1F), Sean O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: Martin Kehoe (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone) for Sean O’Connell (20 mins); Cathal Deely (Clonmel Commercials) for O’Connor (50); Stephe Quirk (Moyle Rovers) for Russell (60); Tommy Maher (Loughmore/Castleiney) for Fahey (62); Eanna McBride (JK Brackens) for J. Kennedy (70+1).

WEXFORD:

Darragh Brooks, Liam O’Connor, Eoin Porter, Martin O’Connor (capt), Dylan Furlong, Naomhan Rossiter, Conor Carty, Niall Hughes, Liam Coleman, Paraic Hughes, Ben Brosnan, Kevin O’Grady, John Tubritt, Eoghan Nolan, Mark Rossiter.

Subs: Matt Doyle, Robbie Barron, Glen Malone, Darragh Lyons, Dean O’Toole, Robbie Brooks, Alan Tobin, Seán Ryan, Jim Rossiter, Donal Shanley, Ciarán Regan.