Tipperary hurlers suffer heavy defeat at the hands of Waterford in national league

Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21

Tipperary's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Allianz National Hurling League receded further at Walsh Park this afternoon, when they suffered their second defeat of the campaign.

Waterford inflicted this 10 points mauling without their Ballygunner contingent, none of whom started, as they were allowed further time to recover following their All-Ireland Club title-winning exploits; and they also have Jamie Barron to come back into the team, giving Tipp a fearful glimpse of what the state of play might be when the sides renew their rivalry in the provincial championship at the same venue in six weeks time, on Easter Sunday.

The first half was close and competitive but as the second half progressed it was anything but. Having led by six points in the opening period, Tipp ended up losing by ten, such was the turnabout in fortunes for each team.

Waterford were two points ahead when the sides changed ends although Tipp, now facing the breeze, restored parity three minutes after the restart, thanks to early second half points from Jason Forde and Mark Kehoe.

However, the game gradually began to drift beyond their reach. With just under 20 minutes remaining, three points from Jason Forde (both frees) and Conor Bowe meant they were only a point in arrears, while a number of poor wides also hampered their prospects of eating into Waterford's advantage.

As a yawning gap on the scoreboard soon developed, Waterford hit the next ten points, seven of them supplied by the deadly accurate Stephen Bennett, six from frees; two by Patrick Curran and one from Michael Mahony.

Stephen Bennett finished with an incredible 1-16, 13 points of which came from placed balls, while Iarlaith Daly, Tadhg de Burca and Cian Wadding also shone for the home team.

Tipp went 20 minutes without a score, and by the time that Ronan Maher converted a free in additional time the outcome had long since been decided.

Despite their disappointment with the result and the overall performance, Tipp can take some encouragement from the displays of Michael Breen, busy and industrious in the first half especially, and Mark Kehoe, both of whom scored four points from play.

Jason Forde was prominent too, although he won't have been too happy with a few of those second half wides from frees. Captain, Ronan Maher, Cathal Barrett and Robert Byrne kept things tight enough defensively, with most of the damage being done further out the pitch. The concession of so many long-range frees gave Stephen Bennett the chance to leave a lasting imprint on the game.

And those fadeouts during each half, when Waterford scored 1-6 and 0-10 respectively without reply, will be of particular concern to Tipperary.

The sunny south east lived up to its name on a pleasant but cool afternoon, with a large 5,865 attendance shoehorned into the tight, atmospheric ground that is Walsh Park.

In a dress rehearsal for the championship tie at the same venue to come next month, Tipp were bright and purposeful early on, opening up a 6 points lead (0-9 to 0-3) when Mark Kehoe scored in the 19th minute.

However, as Waterford began to grow into the game, they dominated the next phase of the play, striking an unanswered 1-6 to turn the game completely on its head.

One of their best, Stephen Bennett, shot the goal in the 21st minute, the chance created by Michael Kiely and Patrick Curran. Curran quickly followed up with a point, as the home team finally gave their supporters something to shout about.

Tipp had a golden chance to extend their slim lead, which by now had been slashed to one point, in the 24th minute, when Jake Morris was put through by John McGrath after a Waterford error saw them cough up possession. However, the Nenagh player's low shot fizzed wide of the far post.

Stephen Bennett's free had Waterford level a minute later and another converted free by the same player in the 27th minute had them in front for the first time since the first minute.

Further points from Jack Prendergast and another Bennett free meant that Waterford were ahead by a goal, the nine-points swing completed.

Tipperary regained a foothold with successive points by Michael Breen (their first score in 10 minutes), Brian McGrath and Conor Bowe.

A Jason Forde free from distance had them ahead again in the 32nd minute. But Waterford finished the half strongly, further scores by Jack Prendergast, Tadhg de Burca, Stephen Bennett and Michael Kiely (a spree during which Ronan Maher replied for Tipp) saw them lead at the interval by 1-13 to 0-14.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan, Cathal Barrett, James Quigley, Brian McGrath (0-1), Dillon Quirke, Ronan Maher (captain 0-2, 1 free), Robert Byrne, Paddy Cadell, Barry Heffernan (0-1), Conor Bowe (0-2), Jason Forde (0-6, 4 frees), Michael Breen (0-4), Mark Kehoe (0-4), John McGrath, Jake Morris (0-1).

Substitutes: Alan Flynn for Paddy Cadell (half-time), Denis Maher for John McGrath (54 minutes), Noel McGrath for Conor Bowe (63 minutes), Conor Stakelum for Jason Forde (68 minutes).

Waterford: Shaun O'Brien, Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty (captain), Shane McNulty, Jack Fagan, Tadhg de Burca (0-1), Iarlaith Daly (0-2), Cian Wadding, Darragh Lyons, Neil Montgomery, Patrick Curran (0-3), Kieran Bennett (0-1), Stephen Bennett (1-16, 12 frees, 1 '65) Michael Kiely (0-1), Jack Prendergast (0-3).

Substitutes: Michael Mahony (0-1) for Michael Kiely (55 minutes), Shane Bennett for Kieran Bennett (56 minutes), Pauric Mahony for Conor Prunty (63 minutes), Conor Dalton for Jack Fagan (70 minutes), Billy Power for Jack Prendergast (70 minutes)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).