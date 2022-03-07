Search

07 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Important wins for Wilderness Rovers and Clonmel Celtic

Tipperary Soccer: Important wins for Wilderness Rovers and Clonmel Celtic

The Wilderness Rovers team who defeated Cullen/Lattin in the Division 1 League game played in Clonmel on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

07 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Wilderness Rovers 6 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Looking good for promotion back to the Premier League, Wilderness Roves continued their quest for the First Division title with another excellent performance against a Cullen Lattin team in serious trouble at the opposite end of the table.
And perhaps the pressure of expectation weighed on the home side when they lost a player in the 10th minute, making their task all the harder. They regrouped quickly however and went one up thanks to a great goal from Sean Brown, following an inch perfect cross from Dean Clarke.
But Cullen got back into it after an unfortunate own goal, before the home side went back in front when Jason Barnes delivered a perfect corner right onto the head of Shane O’Meara to score seven minutes before the break. The visitors were stubborn though and equalised shortly after with a goal direct from a corner kick that deceived the home keeper. The game changed again just before half time when the visitors were also reduced to 10 men, giving the advantage back to the home side as the headed in for the half-time tea.
And they took that advantage with both hands, dominating the early part of the second period and going back in front for the third time when Chilli Hogan arrived at the back post to bundle the ball home. They extended the lead to two in the 65th minute when Brown was on target again to finish from inside the box. And finally made sure of the points when some substitutes combined 15 minutes from the end to set up Ben Brown to tack on the fifth. Ben then matched his brother Sean’s goal tally for the day when he got his second in the 80th minute to round off the scoring on a great day for ‘The Wildies.’

Tipperary Soccer: St Michael's knocked out of FAI Junior Cup

Old Bridge 0 – 2 Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Celtic finished out their regular season and secured the points they needed to keep their title hopes alive despite stubborn resistance from an Old Bridge side who played a lot better than their lowly league position suggests, in a fascinating Clonmel derby tie on Sunday morning at Green Lane.
The visitors started the better and had some good chances including a goal line clearance but after weathering the storm ‘The Bridge ‘created some chances of their own and were well worth their 0-0 standing at half-time.
The home side, who’ve had some excellent results of late themselves in recent weeks, then missed two gilt edged chances in the early part of the second period and, as is often the case they were made to rue those misses.
The visitors got on top in the final 20 minutes and applied pressure and should have scored on two occasions, before they finally opened the scoring 17 minutes from the end when Andrew Browne steered a free kick to the net from the edge of the box.
The game really opened up after this as the hosts tried to get back level, but Celtic were comfortable and killed off the contest when Niall Prendergast scored from close range in the 83rd minute.
This win leaves Clonmel Celtic at the top of the pile for now, but anxiously looking over their shoulder at local rivals Wilderness Rovers, to see which of the two sides will have the title and bragging rights before moving back up to Premier League football next season. But for now Celtic must wait and watch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media