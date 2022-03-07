Narrow win over Waterpark keeps Kilfeacle's Munster League hopes alive

MUNSTER JUNIOR LEAGUE

KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 20 WATERPARK

Saturday last Kilfeacle and District RFC welcomed Waterpark RFC to Morrissey Park for their meeting in the Munster Division 1 League encounter. The weather was conducive for rugby with a light wind blowing down the pitch and conditions underfoot dry.

The home side started against the light breeze and with the home support urging them on and the expectations of a home win weighing on their shoulders. Whichever side could win this game would guarantee themselves a top four finish and entry into next year’s All Ireland Junior Cup.

Waterpark started with a sense of urgency and had the better of the earlier exchanges and managed to put some good phases of play together however they were meeting a well marshalled defence and a potent attacking force.

The opening 20 minutes were spent with two evenly matched sides probing and searching for weaknesses in their opposite numbers with little or no success. Everyone knew that the first score could prove to be vital and seemed that both teams were more concerned about conceding rather than scoring.

The first score finally came in the shape of a penalty from long range which Gavin Heuston scored.

It took another 10 minutes before any real scoring chance materialized and it arrived after some fierce tackling by Kilfeacle’s forwards, pack and bench consisting of Diarmuid O’Donnell, Richard Whitney, Evan Breen, Darragh Kennedy, Jack McLaughlin, Kevin Kinnane, Timmy Clarke, Gavin Heuston, Killian Noonan, Darren Lowry, John Bourke, Rares Stoica, Brian Barlow, Thomas Peters, Adam O’Connell, Cormac Ryan, Simon Barry, Sean McGrath, Robert Noonan, Kevin Doyle and James Hogan they built the platform for Darren Lowry to break the Waterpark defensive line and sprint 20 metres before he touched down for a try in the corner which Gavin Heuston was unable to convert to bring the half-time score to 8-0 in favour of Kilfeacle and both sides knew that this game was still there for the taking.



As the second half progressed Kilfeacle and District started to come into the game more and began to look menacing with some sustained possession and good phases of play. In the 47th minute Kilfeacle were having the better of the early exchanges and Evan Breen went on a fantastic solo run which saw him burst Waterpark try line. Gavin Heuston converted and Kilfeacle and District had brought their score and lead to 13.

Waterpark didn’t relent though and within three minutes of conceding Conor Horan scored a very impressive try under the posts which Willie Walsh was able to convert. It was now 13-7.

After 15 minutes of play in the second half the visiting side took the lead for the first time when Oisin Johnston scored a try which Willie Walsh converted. Kilfeacle did not panic and once again took control of the game and in the 65th minute Richard Whitney finished off a fine move which Gavin Heuston was able to convert.

Kilfeacle and District now led by 20-14 and seemed happy to protect their lead and see out the game in doing so they took their foot off the gas, when they did Waterpark punished them when after many phases of play eventually Paul Cotter broke through to score a try in the corner. Willie Walsh had the opportunity to take the lead for Waterpark by converting the try but his effort went wide.

The final minutes were played with Kilfeacle on the attack in the Waterpark 22. Waterpark conceded numerous penalties with the final penalty being tapped and kicked to touch to leave the final score reading 20-19 in favour of the home side.

Kilfeacle and District’s next match is that eagerly awaited not to be missed last league game of the season away to Bandon RFC on Sunday, March 20.