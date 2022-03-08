Tipperary's Dymphna Ryan retains Munster senior 4-mile road title

Dundrum AC’s Dymphna Ryan, who defended her Munster Senior road title and also was Munster over 40 Champion in Quilty, County Clare
The Munster Road Championships took place in Quilty, County Clare last Sunday. While the representation from the clubs in the county was poor, the performances of the county athletes that competed were very good. In the women’s 4 mile race Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum went to the front from the start and set a strong pace.
That strong tempo saw her open a 40m lead by the first mile and from there she made every stride a winning one to come home a very worthy and convincing Munster senior champion, brilliant running.
We also saw great running from Sharon Cantwell of Moyne 4th in the Novice in 25 mins 34 secs, Caroline Goddard of Clonmel 13th in 26 mins 54 secs and Orla Healy of Moyne 17th in 27 mins 3 secs. It was a pity that we did not have six athletes from the county competing, as the county would have figured prominently in the awards.
The men’s race saw the pace set from an early stage by two athletes, the current national over 35 cross country champion, Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork and Kevin Moore of Dundrum and they were well clear of the chasing pack at the one mile mark.
