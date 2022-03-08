Search

09 Mar 2022

Tipperary's Dymphna Ryan retains Munster senior 4-mile road title

Tipperary's Dymphna Ryan retains Munster senior 4-mile road title

Dundrum AC’s Dymphna Ryan, who defended her Munster Senior road title and also was Munster over 40 Champion in Quilty, County Clare

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Munster Road Championships took place in Quilty, County Clare last Sunday. While the representation from the clubs in the county was poor, the performances of the county athletes that competed were very good. In the women’s 4 mile race Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum went to the front from the start and set a strong pace.
That strong tempo saw her open a 40m lead by the first mile and from there she made every stride a winning one to come home a very worthy and convincing Munster senior champion, brilliant running.
We also saw great running from Sharon Cantwell of Moyne 4th in the Novice in 25 mins 34 secs, Caroline Goddard of Clonmel 13th in 26 mins 54 secs and Orla Healy of Moyne 17th in 27 mins 3 secs. It was a pity that we did not have six athletes from the county competing, as the county would have figured prominently in the awards.
The men’s race saw the pace set from an early stage by two athletes, the current national over 35 cross country champion, Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork and Kevin Moore of Dundrum and they were well clear of the chasing pack at the one mile mark.

Tipperary Soccer: St Michael's knocked out of FAI Junior Cup

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media