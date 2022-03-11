Search

Great evening of celebration as Killenaule celebrate Tipperary county successes

The successful Killenaule U15 team who were presented with their medals by Rachael Blackmore

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Killenaule U13 and U15 teams celebrated their successes from 2021 in style last weekend, with their medals from their county final wins presented by Killenaule woman and horse racing superstar Rachael Blackmore.
The U13s were winners of the south and county hurling B competitions and the U15s were Feile hurling winners. All players were also presented with tops to mark the occasion by the club, kindly sponsored by former Tipperary player Gerry Kennedy of Gerry’s Bar.

The successful Killenaule U13 team who were presented with their medals by Rachael Blackmore.


Killenaule juvenile chairman Kevin Shelly said “It was a wonderful evening to have sports royalty in Rachael Blackmore come and present the medals to our young players. Some of them looked a bit star-struck and Rachael managed to keep them quieter than they are usually in the dressing room! Rachael spoke very warmly to all present, and it’s a medal presentation that will live long in the memory. After the support Rachael gave us, we will return the favour and be roaring her on over the months and years ahead.”
Rachael gave a couple of tips for the upcoming Cheltenham festival to the captive audience and then she was on her way, with the well wishes and thanks from all in the GAA club.
Rachael also helped to launch the newly-formed Killenaule Ladies Football club on the night.

