11 Mar 2022

Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club's annual Bobby Power Memorial Races take place on St Patrick's Day

Aileen Hahesy

11 Mar 2022 11:07 AM

Carrick Wheelers' annual Bobby Power Memorial Road Races take place in the Clonea Power area on St Patrick's Day morning next Thursday, March 17.

Entries are currently being taken for the races and will close at midnight on March 16. The race headquarters will be Clonea GAA Club in Clonea Power.  Eircode is E32 X578

The Bobby Power Memorial race will consist of  6 Laps (120KMS). This is an A1/A2 race and will start at 11am.
The Tommy Sheehan Memorial race will consist of 5 Laps (100KMS). This is an A3 Race and will start at 11:10am.
The Landy Cup will consist of 4 Laps (80KMs). This is an A4 Race and will start at 11:20am.

Race HQ is Clonea GAA Club Clonea Power.

Cyclings who wish to take part in the races should note that the A1/A2 veent is limited to 100 riders; the A3/Junior is limited to 80 Riders and the A4 race is limited to 80 riders. A valid Cycling Ireland License is required and cyclists must wear an appropriate cycling helmet. Race and frame numbers are also required

Entries can be submitted only via the Cycling Ireland Portal.

For more information log onto the Panduit Carrick Wheelers website.

Local News

