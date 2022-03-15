Tipperary's schools hurling final to be played on Fethard's new all-weather pitch

Fethard's new all-weather pitch will host the Fitzgerald Cup final between Thurles CBS and Our Lady's, Templemore, on Wednesday. Should be a cracker.
The final of the county Post Primary Schools U/17A Hurling (Fitzgerald Cup) goes ahead in Fethard All Weather pitch on today (Wednesday) at 12 noon between Our Lady’s Templemore v Thurles CBS.
It is wonderful to have such a facility available now in Tipperary especially with ground conditions as they are right now.
The game will present an opportunity for the people in south Tipperary to see what should be a cracking schools hurling final between these two famed nurseries of Tipperary hurling.
The new facility was also used by Clonmel Rugby Club for one of their AIL League games when their Ard Gaoithe pitch was unplayable.
The Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) under 15 soccer team are through to the Munster A semi-final. In the last eight they defeated Kinsale Community School on penalties after a 3-3 draw in Carrigaline.
Fethard's new all-weather pitch will host the Fitzgerald Cup final between Thurles CBS and Our Lady's, Templemore, on Wednesday. Should be a cracker.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.